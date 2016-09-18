Faber receives Cardinal Award

COLUMBUS — Senate President Keith Faber, R-Celina, received the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ prestigious Cardinal Award in recognition of his commitment to maintaining and preserving Ohio’s natural resources during a presentation recently at Indian Lake State Park Campground.

“I’m grateful to Director Jim Zehringer and ODNR for this honor,” said Faber. “Ohio’s vast natural resources are vital to our state’s economy and tourism industry, and they provide educational and recreational opportunities for every Ohioan. The Senate will continue to partner with Governor Kasich’s administration to ensure that we preserve and enhance our natural treasures for future generations.”

Faber has played a influential role in securing major investments for Ohio’s state park system. In 2014, President Faber worked with Gov. John Kasich to secure $88.5 million in capital budget funds for Ohio’s state parks, the largest investment in 30 years. In this General Assembly, he successfully secured $38.5 million in additional capital funds.

Faber has also played an instrumental role in securing state of the art dredges for Ohio lakes, including Grand Lake St. Mary’s in his district. Plans for a second dredge at Indian Lake were announced.

“Sen. Faber has been an outstanding advocate for Ohio State Parks, helping provide Ohioans with great outdoor spaces all across the state,” said ODNR Director Jim Zehringer. “His efforts have helped launch a renovation and rejuvenation project at state park properties that is unprecedented.”

Since 1971, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) has presented the Cardinal Award to volunteers, writer, naturalists, farmers, biologists, educators, public officials and other individuals who support ODNR’s mission to strike a balance between preservation and wise use of Ohio’s natural resources.