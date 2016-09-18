Pamper yourself at Princess Spa Day

The Fairlawn Music Department, along with their specialized beauty teams, will provide a facial, manicure, hair style, and make up to young girls at the Princess Spa Day held at Fairlawn High School on Sunday, Sept. 25. Guests can arrive anytime between 2 and 5 p.m. Look out for photo opportunities with Snow White, Cinderella, Anna, Elsa, Belle, Cinderella, Ariel, Rapunzel, Fiona, Merida, Prince Charming and many more. Activities to participate in include story time with the Princesses, Disney Sing-A-Longs, crafts, Princess Treats and we will have a Princess Store to purchase items from. Girls are encouraged to wear the dress they feel most beautiful in! There is a raffle for the newest American Girl Doll “Lea,” a Snow Day Basket and a Spa Basket for moms. Tickets to this event are $12 each presale or $15 each at the door. Proceeds benefit the music students of Fairlawn Local Schools. For ticket reservations email Jenny Cardo: [email protected] or Sonya Phillips: [email protected]

