Out of the past

125 Years

September 19, 1891

The two electric lights in the court yard will remain there a year, and probably longer. The light adds beauty to the place and discourages loitering, which had been a great nuisance.

100 Years

September 19, 1916

From the hut of the earliest pioneer to the stately center of Fashions of Western Ohio is a far cry, but the Thedieck Department Store Co. signalizes the accomplishment of that achievement this week in observing its 41st birthday. This magnificent new store is built upon the site of the hut of John Blake, the first home of the white man among the tents of the dusky Indians in Sidney, and today this store is abloom with the latest modes of Paris and New York.

75 Years

September 19, 1941

Mother Nature put on one of her most grandiose electrical displays in years last night when residents of this community joined a large section of the nation in witnessing the magnificent colorings of the aurora borealis or northern lights. The display began to appear about 8 o’clock and increased in intensity throughout the evening.

— — —

A number of Sidney men are attending the 18th annual convention of the National Association of Foremen in session at Cleveland. The group includes, E. F. Seving, Sidney Grain Machinery, treasurer of the national association; Thomas Presser, Sidney High School co-op department; Russell Blake, Kenneth Umstead, Earl Collins, Cable Wagner, John Brand and Dick Elliott, of Wagner Manufacturing Co; Lowell Brookhart, Robert Roach, Ed Hawyer, and Louis Kritzer, Monarch Machine Tool Co.

50 Years

September 19, 1966

Pvt. Lucy Schmidt, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Schmidt of 829 Buckeye avenue, received the American Spirit Honor Medal at the U.S. Women’s Army Corps Center, Fort McClellan, Ala. Miss Schmidt was the medal winner of her basic training platoon which graduated Aug. 26.

A 1962 graduate of Sidney High School, she attended Wilmington College for three years.

— — —

A progress report on the Miami and Erie Canal project at Lockington was turned over to Gov. James Rhodes last week by Fred Milligan, Columbus attorney.

Milligan, legal counsel and trustee for the Ohio Historical Society, has been named as expediter for the state’s $12 million historical society program of capital improvements.

In his report, Milligan pointed out that the program calls for at least one of the existing locks to be restored to operating condition and that the remaining locks be stabilized to prevent further deterioration. It is also proposed that the area be cleaned and minor recreation facilities made available for the visitors to the site.

25 Year

September 19, 1991

Organizers are attempting to revive the Shelby County chapter of the American Gold Star Mothers.

“We’re in the very early stages right now. We’re taking things one day at a time,” said Dorothy Locker, who is spearheading the drive to restart the Gold Star Mothers chapter for the area. Her son, James D. Locker, was killed in action during the Vietnam War in 1965.

The organization gets its name from the “gold star” designations that were issued to families of servicemen killed during times of war. Mothers who are U.S. citizens are eligible to join if they had a son or daughter who served in the Armed Forces and was killed in the line of duty during a time of war or on military assignment.

— — —

Even with 64 flavors, the favorite is still vanilla when it comes to sale of Sidney Dairy Ice Cream.

Sidney Dairy has 64 flavors of ice cream, sherbet and yogurt with vanilla the most popular, said Donald Frison, general manager. Coming next in popularity are the chipper mint, praline pecan and strawberry fromage ice creams. Peach is the most popular yogurt.

Sidney Dairy Products 507 N. Miami Ave., has been in business since 1929. In the last year, the business has expanded the territory in which it delivers milk products and added distribution of soft serve ice cream ingredients.

http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-13.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

