Becky Michael, of rural Sidney, picks out gourds to decorate her house with at Crossway Farms on Cisco Road Tuesday, Sept. 20. The farm has moved its store to a newly redone barn on the property.

Becky Michael, of rural Sidney, picks out gourds to decorate her house with at Crossway Farms on Cisco Road Tuesday, Sept. 20. The farm has moved its store to a newly redone barn on the property. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_SDN092116Gourd.jpg Becky Michael, of rural Sidney, picks out gourds to decorate her house with at Crossway Farms on Cisco Road Tuesday, Sept. 20. The farm has moved its store to a newly redone barn on the property. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News