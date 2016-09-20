ZBA approves permit for new arcade

SIDNEY — A new skilled gaming arcade is coming to Sidney.

The Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals unanimously granted the request for a conditional use permit for 777 Games of Skill arcade, located in the general business district at 1546 Michigan St., at Monday afternoon’s meeting.

Aside from the routine requirements of all new businesses, the arcade had its permit granted on the conditions that it be open no later than 10 p.m. and will not serve food or alcohol.

Board Member Randy Rose asked where the location is and if this is the second “777” arcade. Community Services Director Barbara Dulworth told the board that the address for the business is out of sequence with its physical location and that this will be the second “skilled gaming” arcade in Sidney.

Business owner Nassime Gedeon originally applied for the business’s hours to be from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m., but when he spoke before the board he said they would adjust the hours to close at 10 p.m. and will “never” serve food or alcohol. The business only plans to sell soda and chips to its customers.

By Sheryl Roadcap [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

