Out of the past

125 Years

September 21, 1891

There are many places in Sidney were poker, wheels of fortune and other games are played for money, and minors are admitted into these places without restraint. We can name some of the boys who visit these places, and the men who have seen them. What is the use of having statutes and ordinances against such offenses, and allowing them to run every night, Sunday not excepted.

100 Years

September 21, 1916

Urban Doorley, one of the hustling young Democrats of this city, was unanimously elected president of the Democratic club at the organization meeting held last evening in the club rooms in the Wagner House block. A.E. Meyer was named vice president; Clyde C. Carey, treasurer, and Tom Studevant, secretary.

— — —

Negotiations are now underway, which if completed successfully, will bring to this city for the first time the Pittsburgh National League baseball team, and the world’s greatest baseball player in the person of “Honus” Wagner. The game would be played at Lakeside park.

75 Years

September 21, 1941

N.H. Truax, division engineer for the Ohio Department of Highways, advised the county commissioners today that bids for construction of the new bridge on Court street will be opened in Columbus on Oct. 14. Estimated cost of the structure is $85,000. The county commissioners have agreed by resolution to furnish $25,000 in cash and the necessary right-of-way.

— — —

Ernest Bulle, Sam Winemiller, Oscar Kah, Bernard Brookhart, of this city, and J.N. Shaw, of Anna, have returned from a week’s fishing trip at Miller’s Park, Elk Rapids, Mich.

50 Years

September 21, 1966

William Deam will be installed as president of the Sidney Iutis Club at a dinner meeting Oct. 10 at Hussey’s in Port Jefferson.

Others taking office include Gary Paul, vice president; C.E. (Jake) Snavley, secretary; Philip Spangler, treasurer; Warren Elsner, historian; Richard Wilson, chaplain, and Larry Wiford, sergeant-at-arms.

— — —

VERSAILLES – Versailles High School was backed by a new Booster Club today, following formal organization of the association at the local school on Wednesday evening.

Ralph Mescher was named president of the charter group, and the familiar electrician will be supported by Leo Pringer as vice president, with Mrs. LaBern Schuette, secretary, while Homer Woods is treasurer.

25 Years

September 21, 1991

CINCINNATI (AP) – Sam Wyche is at it again.

One day after his Cincinnati Bengals fell to 0-3 with a last-second loss in Cleveland, the combative coach once again stole the spotlight by suggesting that the winning is overemphasized in the National Football League.

“That is not life or death,” Wyche said Monday during a news conference that turned testy. “And anybody that wants to die over that, figuratively, probably ought to get out of the business.

— — —

Visiting a foreign country is not something that happens every day and so when 1991 Fairlawn High School graduate Stacy Piper had the opportunity to go to Australia this summer as a member of a youth volleyball team, she made the most of the chance.

Not only did she play on a U.S. team that racked up a string of wins, going undefeated against several top Australian high school teams, but she had a chance to see the sights and to make some friends.

http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-14.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org