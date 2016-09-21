Enhancements planned for several Sidney parks

SIDNEY — Several additions are coming in the future for various Sidney parks.

Plans for a new playground structure at Berger Park, the re-installation of basketball goals at Harmon Park, a potential King Iron bow bridge at Tawawa Park, as well as the return of a playground leader during set hours at designated parks were discussed at Sidney’s Recreation Board meeting on Monday, Sept. 12.

During the early part of the meeting, Parks and Recreation Director Duane Gaier presented the board with an update on the events and activity times for Sidney’s Civil War Living History Weekend that was to be held the following weekend on Sept. 17 and 18.

Gaier showed the board a presentation of the new playground structure for Berger Park, which will be paid for by the Emerson Climate grant.

Recently, the basketball goals at Harmon Park were re-installed, after they had been removed two years ago. After Boardmember Mary Jannides asked why they were put back up, Gaier explained the Park Ranger and police department had not received calls for service during IUTIS softball, so they were re-installed.

During the discussion on IUTIS, Jannides asked if a bike rack could be installed as well as an angled backstop to prevent pop-up fly-balls from going over the fence. Gaier said he would look into both inquiries. Also Jannides asked if the IUTIS softball club could install an air conditioning unit or ceiling fan into the concession stand. Gaier said yes, but they would have to pay for it, receive approval from the parks department and obtain the appropriate permits and inspections.

The board discussed the Ohio Department of Transportation grant opportunities for communities to implement historical foot bridges. The parks department is interested in installing a Zenas King bow bridge at Tawawa Park, near Amos Lake between Pointer Knoll and Benjamin Trail. They plan to apply for the grant to obtain enough for the bridge and installation.

In 2018, Sidney is planning to bring back the position of a playground leader at the parks to provide recreational activities for children. This position, at various park locations during morning and evening hours, became obsolete when the recreation program took a cut in programming in 2009.

Board members viewed photographs submitted for Sidney’s Parks and Recreation Department’s 2016 Photo Contest. The submission deadline was Sept. 9. The board will vote on the photos at the October meeting.

Gaier also informed the board that they had 90 participants at the Sept. 10-11 disc golf tournament held at Tawawa Park.

By Sheryl Roadcap [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

