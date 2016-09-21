Not your grandpa’s farm

Mitch Bambauer, far right, of St. Marys demonstrates a drone that he and his brother Matt Bambauer, of New Knoxville, second from right, both co-owners of Bambauer Fertilizer and Seed, Inc. use to check plant health and locate problem areas on their research farm located at 18937 State Route 706. Watching the drone are, left to right, Paul Delaet, Nick Dues, and Robert Dues, all of Houston, who came out to see the farm during the Shelby County Farm Tour Sunday, Sept. 18.

Mitch Bambauer, far right, of St. Marys demonstrates a drone that he and his brother Matt Bambauer, of New Knoxville, second from right, both co-owners of Bambauer Fertilizer and Seed, Inc. use to check plant health and locate problem areas on their research farm located at 18937 State Route 706. Watching the drone are, left to right, Paul Delaet, Nick Dues, and Robert Dues, all of Houston, who came out to see the farm during the Shelby County Farm Tour Sunday, Sept. 18. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_SDN092216FarmTour.jpg Mitch Bambauer, far right, of St. Marys demonstrates a drone that he and his brother Matt Bambauer, of New Knoxville, second from right, both co-owners of Bambauer Fertilizer and Seed, Inc. use to check plant health and locate problem areas on their research farm located at 18937 State Route 706. Watching the drone are, left to right, Paul Delaet, Nick Dues, and Robert Dues, all of Houston, who came out to see the farm during the Shelby County Farm Tour Sunday, Sept. 18. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News