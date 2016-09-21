Sidney Haunted Woods opens this weekend

SIDNEY — For the 19th year in a row, Sidney Haunted Woods will make a thrilling debut this weekend.

The woods will be open at dark until about 11:30 p.m. to midnight, starting on Sept. 23, and be open every Friday and Saturday night until Oct. 29, weather permitting.

Visitors will be taken by truck about a quarter of a mile into the woods where they will be greeted by a guide. The guide will then lead them through the three-fourths of a mile trail of terror.

“This year we’ve extended the trails to make them almost completely in the woods and the tree lines,” Owner and Operator Scott Schoffner said. “We’ve been putting in a lot of time out there to get new scenes and animatronics ready.”

General admission is $11 per person. Military, ages 6 to 12, and groups of 10 or more are $8 per person. Children 5 and under are free.

Each year they donate all the money collected to local charities. This year they will be giving funds to Austin’s Mighty Angel’s, a group aof supporters for a local boy named Austin who has a genetic disorder, known as AdrenoLeukoDystrophy (ALD).

“Who or what is better to give to than someone locally?” Schoffner said. “We’ve always donated the money and we’re going to keep on doing it.”

There is free parking, free candy, and a bonfire every night to warm visitors up and get everyone in the Halloween spirit.

The haunted woods are located at 2232 W. Russell Road, look for the red flashing lights out by the road.

For more information call 937-658-6114 or visit their Facebook page: Facebook.com/SidneyHauntedWoods.

By Alexandra Newman [email protected]

Reach this writer at 937-538-4825.

Reach this writer at 937-538-4825.