Let yourself go

TODAY

• Edison State Community College, 1973 Edison Drive, Piqua, presents “Women’s Untold Stories: An Evening of Music, Dance and Theater,” at 7 p.m. Free. 937-778-3825.

• Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy, presents a talk by Becky Crow, “Bird Banding at BNC,” at 7 p.m. and opens an exhibit of works by Megan Kishman. Admission: $5 members; $10 nonmembers. 937-698-6493.

• Rosewood Gallery, 2655 Olson Drive, Kettering, continues HWD (Height x Width x Depth), an exhibit of sculpture, which runs through Oct. 7. Exhibit open Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. 937-296-0294.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton, presents an interactive exhibit, “The Antarctic Sublime & Elements of Nature: Water,” which runs through Oct. 16. Today, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Wednesday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday, noon-5 p.m. Museum admission: $14 adults; $11 seniors, college students, active military; $6 children 7-17; members and children 6 and under free; www.daytonartinstitute.org.

• Shelby County Historical Society continues its exhibit, “Intrepid Women of Shelby County,” which runs through October, in the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon. Free.

• Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus, presents “Origami in the Garden,” large- and small-scale works in metal, through Nov. 13. Daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission: $13 adults, $10 seniors and students, $6 children 3-17, members and children 2 and under, free. fpconservatory.org.

• Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus, presents “Greater Columbus: The 2016 Greater Columbus Arts Council Visual Arts Exhibition” through Nov. 6; “Lucy Raven: Low Relief” through Nov. 27; “Dogs” through 2017; “Glass Magic” through 2018; “Graphic Novelist Residency Exhibition: Ronald Wimberly” and ““Aminah’s Presidential Suite.” Hours vary. Admission: $6-$20. 614-629-0359. www.columbusmuseum.org.

• National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, Wight-Patterson Air Force Base, Fairborn, runs “MathAlive!,” an inteactive exhibit of video games, sports, design, music, entertainment, space and robotics, through Oct. 2. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday through Saturday. Free.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Million Dollar Quartet” through Oct. 29. Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.; Saturdays at 5 p.m. Tickets: $59-$75, includes dinner. 800-677-9505.

• Pendleton Art Center, 1105 Central Ave., Middletown, hosts an exhibit, “Images of Cuba,” paintings by Cuban artists, through Sept. 30, Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. 513-241-4010, ext. 1021.

• Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, 962 Mount Adams Circle, Cincinnati, presents “A Prayer for Owen Meany” at various times through Oct. 1. Tickets: $35 and up at www.cincyplay.com or 800-582-3208.

• Wright State University Theatre presents “Restoration!” today, Sept. 28-29 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Saturday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m.; Sunday and Oct. 2 at 2 p.m.; Oct. 1 at 2 and 8 p.m., in the campus theater, 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway, Fairborn. Tickets: $22 adults; $20 seniors and students, at www.wright.edu/tdmp and 937-775-2500.

• New Bremen Library presents Ghost Gals, ghost-hunting stories, at 6:30 p.m. Advance reservations required at 419-629-2158.

• Shelby County Democrats host a fundraising dinner with a talk by Frances Strickland at Earl’s Island Pavilion, state Route 362, Fort Loramie, at 6 p.m. Tickets: $20 at 492-1366.

FRIDAY

• The 16th annual Midpoint Music Festival runs today through Sunday at 12th and Sycamore streets in Cincinnati. More than 60 bands will perform. Three-day passes: $99 plus fees at www.ticketmaster.com. Information at www.MPMF.com.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton, opens its 45th annual Oktoberfest with a free Lederhosen Lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a preview party from 7 to 11 p.m. Tickets for party: $55 members, $75 nonmembers in advance at www.daytonartinstitute.org/oktoberfest; $95 at the door. Oktoberfest continues from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. art, beer, entertainment, activities, exhibits. Admission: $5 adults, $3 children in advance; $7 adults, $5 children at door.

• Troy Civic Theatre presents “Almost, Maine,” in the Barn in the Park, 300 Adams St., Troy, today and Saturday at 8 p.m. Tickets: $12-$14 at 937-339-7700.

• Darke County Parks hosts hikes for butterfly monitoring at 2 p.m. in the Shawnee Prairie Nature Preserve, 4267 state Route 502, Greenville.

• Fort Loramie German Heritage Days runs today from 4 p.m. to midnight and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight in Canal Park, state Route 66 and state Route 705, Fort Loramie. Food, beer, entertainment, exhibits, speakers, contests. Free. www.fortloramiechamber.com.

• Dowtown Sidney hosts its annual Chocolate Walk for people 18 and older, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Office, 101 S. Ohio Ave. Tickets: $15 at www.downtownsidney.com.

• New Bremen Pumpkinfest runs today from 4 to midnight, Saturday from 8 a.m. to Sunday, 1 a.m., in the Crown Pavilion, E. Plum and S. Washington streeets, New Bremen. Food, contests, entertainment, children’s activities. Free.

• Latin American and Caribean UniDiversity FEstival runs in Oxford Uptown Memorial Park, 414 E. Park Place, Oxford, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Free. 513-523-8687.

• Ohio State Fairgrounds, 717 E. 17th Ave., Columbus, hosts Columbus Oktoberfest today from 5 p.m. to midnight, Saturday from noon to midnight and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. Food, entertainment, vendors. Free. 614-444-5908.

SATURDAY

• Darke County Park District presents Prairie Days today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., at the Nature Center, 4267 state Route 502, Greenville. Basket raffles, entertainment, historical encampment, exhibits. Free. 937-548-0165.

• Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, 962 Mount Adams Circle, Cincinnati, presents “Disgraced,” today through Oct. 23. Times vary. Tickets: $35 and up at 513-421-3888.

• Pride of Dayton Marching Band hosts the Music for All’s Bands of America Regional Championship in Welcome Stadium, 1601 S. Edwin C Moses Blvd., Dayton. Preliminary competition begins at 9:15 a.m. Final competition begins at 7:45 p.m. High school bands from Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, New York and Illinois. Tickets: $18 to preliminaries; $18 to finals; $27 to both for adults in advance at 800-848-2263 or at the gate; $13 prelims or finals, $22 for both at the gate for college students, children 11-18, military, and seniors 62 and older; children 10 and under free.

• Sauder Village, 22611 State Route 2, Archbold, offers free admission today through its participation in Smithsonian Magazine’s Annual Museum Day Live. Museum Day Live tickets, at www.smithsonianmag.com/musuemday, are required.

• The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Fairborn, offers ongoing programs about gravity from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., gravity story time for pre- and primary-school children at 11:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m., a paper napkin parachute craft from 1:30 to 3 p.m., and astronaut freefall presentations at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. 937-255-4646.

• The Great Sidney Farmers Market runs from 8 a.m. to noon, on the courtsquare in downtown Sidney, featuring Taste of the Market.

• Shelby County Walk to End Alzheimer’s begins at 10 a.m. on the courtsquare in downtown Sidney. Registration at 9 a.m. 937-610-7014.

• Shelby County Fairgrounds hosts a gun and knife show from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Beige Building on the fairgrounds.

• Johnston Farm & Indian Agency, Hardin Road and state Route 66, Piqua, presents “Murder in the Museum,” semi-formal fundraising dinner at 6 p.m. Tickets, $35, must be purchased in advance at 800-752-2619.

• Simon Kenton Chili Festival and Hoopla Parade runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. along Monument Square in downtown Urbana. Free. 614-440-7560.

• Coney Island, 6201 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati, presents Fire Up the Night, a fireworks competition at 8:30 p.m. Gates open at 4 p.m. Admission: $25 per carload. www.coneyislandpark.com.

SUNDAY

• Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Drive, Troy, hosts an open house and reception for artist Megan Kishman from 2 to 4 p.m. 937-698-6493.

• Allen County Museum, 620 W. Market St., Lima, presents a talk by Lawrence a. Huffman, “The Punitive Expedition or How I Spent My Summer Vacation in Mexico,” at 2 p.m. Free. 419-222-9426.

• The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Fairborn, screens “The Peanuts Movie” at 4 p.m. Tickets: $5 at 937-656-4629.

• Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus, hosts a Sarah Boor Bennett Family Adventures Tour at 2 p.m. Admission: $6-$20. 614-629-0359.

• Rhine Turkey Shoot and Family Festival runs from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Botkins Road, 3 miles east of Botkins. Shooting contests, storytelling, food, exhibits, children’s activities. Free.

MONDAY

• Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, 962 Mount Adams Circle, Cincinnati, presents Playhouse Perspectives, a discussion with representatives of the Islamic Center of Greater Cincinnati about a basic understnading of Islam, at 7 p.m. Free. Advance registration required at 513-421-3888.

• Rosewood Gallery, 2655 Olson Drive, Kettering, begins Drawing FUNdamentals, an art class, which runs Mondays from 5 to 7:30 p.m. for children 8-11 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. for children 12-16. Fee: $47-$57. 937-296-0294.

TUESDAY

• Rosewood Gallery, 2655 Olson Drive, Kettering, begins Mixed Media Jewelry, an art class for people 13 and older, which runs on Tuesdays through Oct. 25 from 6 to 9 p.m. Fee: $100-$110; and Conversational Spanish for people 16 and older, which runs Tuesdays through Nov. 8. Fee: $78-$88. 937-296-0294.

• New Bremen Public Library hosts Story Time for children up to first grade at 6:30 p.m.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts story time for all ages and free freeze pops at 3:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

• Rosewood Gallery, 2655 Olson Drive, Kettering, offers Glass Fusing, an art class for people 16 and older, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Fee: $47-$57. 937-296-0294.

• Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus, presents “Celebrate American Indian Week,” a panel discussion with Michael Hall, Brad Lepper and Stacey Halfmoon, at 2 p.m. Admission: $20 nonmembers, $5 members. Advance registration at 614-629-0359.

SEPT. 29

• New Knoxville Public Library hosts storytime for children 3 to first grade at 3 p.m.

• New Bremen Public Library hosts story time for children up to first grade at 10:30 a.m.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit items to [email protected]

