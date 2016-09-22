Out of the past

125 Years

September 22, 1891

Seven city firemen were injured, one of them severely, last night, while answering an alarm at Smith’s Machine Shop on North Main avenue. The ladder wagon, apparently overloaded with too many men on one side, overturned as it was making the turn at the corner of Court Street and Main avenue. In leaving the fire station the horse for the hose wagon became frightened and after bumping against the door of the building, turned west on Court street and headed for the canal. Fireman, John Burkhart brought the animal to a stop by pulling the horse against Marshall’s warehouse. The fire was around the cupalo at the foundry and was easily extinguished.

100 Years

September 22, 1916

Lawrence Hinkle, aged 12, of Mound street, tried to call the chief of police this afternoon and instead called the fire department. When the firemen arrived he said that another boy tried to take a wheel off his wagon and he wanted it stopped.

— — —

During the past few months, B.P. Wagner has made a number of improvements in the Park Place addition near the Wagner Park. Some 20,000 feet of cement walks have been installed, the streets graded and graveled, and other improvements made. Among the streets improved are Wilson avenue, Michigan street, and Fifth and Sixth avenues.

75 Years

September 22, 1941

Miss Charlotte Sears, the new president, was in charge when the Business Girls Association held its first meeting of the new year last evening. Other officers are: Mrs. Eleanor Ross, vice president; Mrs. C.H. Roman, secretary, and Miss Lela Shidaker, treasurer.

— — —

Coach Harold P. Brown, Sidney High School football mentor was a new man today after his Yellow Jackets grid squad, hurdled its first objective of the new season by downing the St. Marys Rough Riders last night by a 6 to 0 score. The only score came in the final quarter on a 12 yard dash by Flanagan.

50 Years

September 22, 1966

Sam Dunson and Charles Wren were named today to head the Automotive Division in Shelby County’s United Fund Drive Oct. 3-19.

Heading the Construction and Home Building Division are Sam Milligan and Herbert Schlater.

Dunson is president of the Dunson Supply Company and Wren is sales manager for Chiles Tire Service. Milligan is president of the Sidney Sand and Gravel Company and Schlater heads the Sidney Electric Company.

— — —

QUINCY – Trudy Stewart, senior at Riverside High School and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bernie Stewart, Quincy, will reign as homecoming queen at the Riverside football game Friday, Sept. 23. Miss Stewart’s escorts will be Bruce Weeks and Jeff Moore.

Others in the court are senior attendant, Linda Wohlgamuth, escorts, David Gamble and Bruce Kinnan; junior attendant, Teresa Stahler with Fred Rose, escort; sophomore, Nancy Rousch, John Kerr, escort; freshman, Cindy Rose, Mike Freese, escort.

25 Years

September 22, 1991

While saying it doesn’t mean another Persian Gulf War, President Bush is making clear to Saddam Hussein that he’ll face U.S. warplanes again if he interferes with United Nations helicopters inspecting Iraq’s nuclear facilities. “He knows better than to take on the United States of America,” the president says.

Bush has a plan ready to send helicopter gunships to escort the U.N. helicopters and airplanes as needed for additional cover, U.S. officials said Wednesday.

The president also has agreed to Saudi Arabia’s request for Patriot anti-missile missiles to be placed as a defense against possible Iraqi aggression, the White House said.

— — —

CLEVELAND (AP) – Former NFL quarterback Art Schlichter, who was twice suspended by the league for gambling, is seeking reinstatement and a chance to catch on with the Cleveland Browns.

Schlichter, 31, told The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer he thinks the Browns may need an experienced backup quarterback. The newspaper reported today that the Browns are not believed to have any interest in Schlichter.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

