Jordan touts Trump

SIDNEY — A few members of the crowd gathered to hear U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan at a public session Wednesday, did not go quietly into the night. Most agreed with Jordan in sternly expressing their opinions about the current national political climate.

At times, the exchange grew tense, as Jordan faced a public challenge for his perceived lack of fortitude.

A mostly pro-Jordan crowd of nearly 100 people gathered at the Sidney VFW hosted by the Shelby County Liberty Group. Republican country treasurer candidate John Coffield and 8th District U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Troy, also spoke briefly to the crowd.

“We only have 13 days left,” Jordan, R-Urbana, 4th District, said referring to the Nov. 8 presidential election. Jordan left no doubt in touting Republican candidate Donald Trump as the best choice and asked those in attendance to urge others to vote likewise.

“It’s down to two people. It’s going to be Trump or (Democrat Hillary) Clinton. There’s just one clear choice. We all know what he’s said. And some of it has been bad, but he’s still the best choice we have,” Jordan said.

The Congressman said the current tax policy, foreign policies and Affordable Care Act fallout is in disarray. He said political wrangling has allowed Clinton to dodge prosecution regarding security issues with her email.

“There is a double standard. There is one set of rules for ‘we the people’; and another set of rules for those who are connected in Washington.”

Jordan asked the crowd how five people could receive immunity regarding the email problems and no one was prosecuted.

“We’re the greatest nation in the world for a lot of reasons. The most important being the equal treatment of all. But now many people are starting to question that,” he said

“If Clinton gets elected, the Justice Department will remain political. If Trump gets elected, the Justice Department will become focused on justice.”

Jordan spoke of the Sept. 11, 2012, attack on the U.S. Embassy in Benghazi where four people were killed. He told of how the lack of military response and Clinton’s involvement in creating “a spin” on the story due to a presidential election being just 56 days away. He claims that alone should be cause for her disqualification as a presidential candidate.

It was the Benghazi issue that pushed one Vietnam veteran to loudly admonish Jordan when called upon during a question and answer period. The man felt Jordan had gone soft on Clinton during a Congressional hearing. He stated Jordan’s lack of verve during those interviews allowed Clinton to dodge condemnation of her perceived actions of wrongdoing in the Benghazi incident.

Jordan did not deny he could have taken a stronger stance against Clinton at the time. He also spoke of winning battles one at a time to accomplish change in the political system.

He told of the effort for Republicans and Democrats alike seeking to establish immigration laws to control illegal aliens entering the country. It was agreed the latest budget would be passed if President Obama would not veto the immigration law. Democratic Nevada Congressman Harry Reid objected to the plan killing a chance to stem unlawful immigration.

Jordan was quizzed on the uneven media coverage of the campaign. He said, “The liberal media is supposed to be the referee when it comes to candidates, not the cheerleaders. I’ve never seen it this blatant.”

Another asked him about fellow Republicans not supporting Trump.

“If Republicans would just come home, he would win this thing.”

Jordan was asked to list three things he would support that Trump intends to make happen in Washington. Choosing five items, he said eliminating Obamacare, fixing border security, improving tax laws, chose proper Supreme Court Justices and improving veteran’s services.

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Urbana, 4th District, speaks during a Shelby County Liberty Group meeting at the Sidney VFW Wednesday, Oct. 26. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_SDN102816LibertyGroup.jpg U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Urbana, 4th District, speaks during a Shelby County Liberty Group meeting at the Sidney VFW Wednesday, Oct. 26. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Presidential campaign draws to a close

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

