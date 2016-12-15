Shelby County sets pace in school security

SIDNEY — In many of today’s social circles, being a “rural community” conjures up stereotypical images, at times, that folks may take a less active approach to the life around them. An image revered as a compliment by most folks who have lived in that environment.

However, action to protect school children throughout Shelby County is traveling in the fast lane.

Efforts of prepare for the worst in school situations has been embraced by those who walk the halls every day. This new school-year noted the continuation of providing safety officers and/or security options in Shelby County schools.

“It’s interesting that large, metropolitan areas are trying to figure out how provide school policing and learn ways to deal with young people. We’ve been doing this for four years already and school personnel has shown a great response,” said Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart.

With the recent incident at Ohio State University in Columbus, Lenhart said it takes such an unfortunately encounter for average citizens to think about school safety. He said for anyone to think local schools are immune to such happenings is on a foolish train of thought.

Lenhart said while school shootings capture national headlines, school officials are often drawn into domestic disputes, especially when a child custody situation occurs. Regardless of the type of incident, his department focuses on protecting the most innocent, the children.

“In Shelby County, there are 10,000 kids in grades K-12. There are 4,500 of those in the Sidney City Schools District. I can’t think of anything more important than protecting them the best we can,” Lenhart said.

Currently, there are uniformed School Resource Officers on duty at all Sidney schools, Anna, Houston and Fairlawn, according to Lenhart. Special training classes have been conducted over the years and security plans are in place in all city, county and parochial schools. Some involve the officers, others have an armed response plan with staff members, while others have improved methods of limiting ingress and egress to their buildings.

Lenhart said officials at various school districts will not speak specifically about what reaction plan has been adopted. He spoke in general with the SDN regarding the defensive steps that have been taken.

It began in 2012 when Lenhart, with a long history in law enforcement, was required to attend a new sheriff’s training session when he was appointed sheriff of the local office. While there, the incident at Sandy Hook Elementary School (on Dec. 14) in Connecticut involving numerous deaths of young school children occurred.

It became the obvious topic of the day and got Lenhart thinking about the vulnerability of Shelby County children.

Discovering a more refined plan was needed, Lenhart formed a committee to make the topic a priority. It included safety officers, school officials and emergency first responders.

“We first met on a Monday. I told them we were meeting again on Tuesday and I wanted a game plan. Something we could move forward on. The response was great,” Lenhart said.

The department soon obtained updated blue prints of all school buildings. Officials spoke with school leaders regarding entry and exiting logistics during the school day. The next step had a surprising response, Lenhart said.

In preparing for the 16-hour training program called Alert Lockdown Inform Counter Evacuate, more commonly known as ALICE, Sheriff’s officials expected maybe 10 to 15 teachers and staff members for all school throughout the county. The course required obtaining a Concealed Carry Weapon permit to be part of a civilian response team.

“We had over 200 teachers step up who were willing to protect the children they are with all day. I think that really says something about the people who care for our children in Shelby County.”

Lenhart said there are concealed security boxes in some schools that contain handguns in ready for an armed response if needed. The boxes can only be opened by permit holders and by fingerprint recognition. The box will not open for anyone not recognized in the security base.

“It’s unfortunate we have to talk about these things, but as I told the (school) superintendents that it will take time for an officer to respond. I had to tell them not to count on us (law enforcement) to stop from anyone being hurt when something initially begins. They needed to have a plan to possibly meet force with force.”

The sheriff said national statistics shown that once a first shot rings out, someone will be killed or injured every 17 seconds. The numbers also reveal that fewer victims are the result if a person is in place to challenge a shooter, who either commits suicide or falls to deadly force.

Lenhart contends the community policing in schools harkens back to a more friendlier time on the streets. He recalled as a child, the “beat cops” in Lima had a special relationship with people. Everybody knew each other and his presence was a reminder that times were somewhat peaceful.

Today, school security officers have become a semblance of a “beat cop” as they get to know the children. A trust-building relationship is formed, Lenhart said. Some officers help by tutoring, working crosswalks, and help youngsters zip up their coats during cold weather. Lenhart contends the children and their families appreciate having such a presence in the schools.

Lenhart referred to “Dream Team” of retired officers, who over their long careers have dealt with everything from “dog bites to homicides.” He said they wanted to be part of helping provide school security.

At Sidney High School is Tony Cepalonie; Rick Cron, Sidney Middle School; Mike Henry, Emerson Elementary; Rod Austin, Northwood Elementary; Doug Schlagetter, Whittier Elementary; Chuck Shepard, Longfellow Elementary; and Britton Morris, Sidney Alternative School.

Lenhart said officers cannot guarantee nothing will occur, but the presence of security delays someone who may want to cause harm. He exampled driving a car 35 mph in a 35 mph zone. Even following the law, drivers will slow down and check their speedometer to see if they are speeding if they see an officer checking speed in that area.

Officials hope that with signage and a public informed that a resistance is a possibility will give wrongdoers second thoughts about causing trouble.

Lenhart said that a month ago he testified before a committee at the Attorney General’s office regarding community policing. He said beginning a fourth year into a program that state and federal governments are just now examining puts Shelby County ahead regarding a matter he hopes never surfaces.

“It’s something that’s missing in our society today. We just need to slow down a little bit and get to know each other. We just want families to know that someone is looking out for them,” said Lenhart.

Deputy Mike Henry, right, helps Emerson Elementary student Gavin Phillips, 9, of Sidney, son of Christine Tamplina and Nathen Phillips, with a reading assignment at Emerson Elementary Thursday, Dec. 15. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_SDN121616SchoolDeputy-1.jpg Deputy Mike Henry, right, helps Emerson Elementary student Gavin Phillips, 9, of Sidney, son of Christine Tamplina and Nathen Phillips, with a reading assignment at Emerson Elementary Thursday, Dec. 15. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sheriff: Nothing more important than protecting children

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

