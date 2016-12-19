Sidney man indicted on 29 counts of soliciting

SIDNEY — A Sidney man was indicted by the Shelby County grand jury Friday morning on illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material and soliciting.

The grand jury indicted Richard Bell, 70, of Sidney, on 13 counts of illegal use of minor in nudity oriented material, felonies of the fifth-degree, and 29 counts of soliciting, misdemeanors of the third-degree. He is accused of possessing “photographs on his computer showing a minor in a state of nudity,” and soliciting “a female to engage in sexual activity for money.” Bell was also charged with one count of permitting drug abuse. He is also accused of transporting a 28-year-old female in his vehicle to purchase heroin.

• Joshua L. Bockrath, 26, of Sidney, was indicted on one count of failure to appear. He is accused of not appearing for a sentencing hearing.

• Richard Cantrell Jr., 29, at large, was indicted on two counts of receiving stolen property, felonies of the fifth-degree. He is accused of receiving two credit cards he knew to be stolen.

• Aimee M. Chenoweth, 26, of Indiana, was indicted on one count of improper handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, a felony of the fourth-degree. She is accused of having a loaded gun on her person.

• David T. Copeland, 27, at large, was indicted on three counts of trafficking in drugs, all felonies of the fifth-degree. He is accused of selling or offering heroin on three separate occasions.

• James Cornett, 35, of Sidney, was indicted on one count of failure to appear. He is accused of not appearing for a sentencing hearing.

• Joshua A. Elliston, 40, of Sidney, was indicted on four counts of trafficking in drugs, three felonies of the fourth-degree, and one a felony of the third-degree. He is accused of selling or offering Fentanyl, heroin, a substance containing cocaine, and Methamphetamine, in the vicinity of a school.

• Melinda S. Gordon, 27, of Piqua, was indicted on one count of trafficking in drugs, a felony of the fourth-degree. They are accused of selling or offering cannabinoid pharmacophore.

• Chad Haning, 43, of Piqua, was indicted on one count of theft in office, a felony of the fifth-degree. Haning, an employee with the Ohio Department of Transportation, is accused of stealing and redeeming two Menards rebate checks for $41.17 and $36.20 that belonged to ODOT, and using them for his own personal use.

• Charles E. Henry, 35, of Sidney, was indicted on three counts of trafficking in drugs, all felonies of the fifth-degree. He is accused of selling or offering cannabinoid pharmacophore on three separate occasions.

• Crystal D. Marlow, 39, of Sidney, was indicted on one count of possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. She is accused of possessing Fentanyl.

• Jeffery McMahan, 50, of Sidney, was indicted on one count of perjury, a felony of the third-degree. He is accused of presenting false testimony about a job interview and the accuracy and authenticity of an email attached to a motion while under oath at a bond revocation hearing.

• Jason M. Moton, 51, of Sidney, was indicted on one count of possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth-degree. He is accused of possessing cannabinoid pharmacophore.

• William L. Murphy, 46, at large, was indicted on one count of trafficking in drugs. He is accused of selling or offering cannabinoid pharmacophore.

• Jason Nation, 42, at large, was indicted on one count of possession of drugs, and one count of possessing criminal tools, both felonies of the fifth-degree. He is accused of possessing Fentanyl, and a syringe and cotton filter for the purpose of abusing Fentanyl.

• Joseph L. Overton, 29, of Sidney, was indicted on one count of theft, a felony of the fifth-degree. He is accused of making blank fraudulent deposits at U.S. Bank in Sidney in order to receive cash to which he was not entitled from his account with Universal One Credit Union. The amount of stolen money was $3,498.98.

• Ronica Perez, 28, at large, was indicted on one count of possession of drugs, and one count of possessing criminal tools, both felonies of the fifth-degree. She is accused of possessing Suboxone, having a previous felony drug abuse conviction, and possessing a plastic baggie and foil for the purpose of storing and transporting Suboxone.

• Aaron Swartz, 26, of Sidney, was indicted on three counts of trafficking in drugs, all felonies of the fourth-degree. He is accused of selling or offering cannabinoid pharmacophore on three separate occasions.

• Daniel L. Wade, 52, of Sidney, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a felony of the third degree. He is accused of attacking his step-son, causing injuries to his face, neck, and hand, having previously been convicted of domestic violence in Shelby County several times.

A group arraignment will be held next week on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 10 a.m.

