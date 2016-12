CYNTHIAN TOWNSHIP — The Cynthian Township Trustees will hold their final regular meeting of 2016 on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 7 p.m.

On Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, at 6:30 p.m. they will hold their annual reorganizational meeting.

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at 6:30 p.m. they will hold their annual appropriations meeting. Following this meeting, at 7 p.m. will be the zoning board and zoning board of appeals reorganizational meeting.