Holiday closings announced

SIDNEY — End-of-year holidays will change operating schedules for area businesses and organizations.

The Sidney Daily News will not change its publishing schedule. Editions for Dec. 24, Dec. 26, Dec. 31 and Jan. 2 will be published. The newspaper offices will be closed Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. Obituary deadline for the Dec. 24 issue will be 3 p.m., Dec. 23. The deadline for the Dec. 26 issue will be Dec. 24 at noon. Regular deadlines will apply for the Jan. 2 issue.

The Shelby County Commissioners’ office and most offices in the Shelby County Annex will be closed Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. City of Sidney offices and the village offices in Fort Loramie, Minster, Russia, New Knoxville and New Bremen will be closed Dec. 23 through Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. Anna and Jackson Center village offices will close at noon Dec. 23, reopen Dec. 27 and be closed Jan. 2. Botkins village offices will be open Dec. 23 and Dec. 30 until 11:30 a.m. and will be closed Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. Versailles village offices close at noon, Dec. 23 and Dec. 30, and are closed all day, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

Garbage collection schedules will not change due to the holidays. Collection will take place on regularly scheduled days.

The Shelby County Title Office will be closed Dec. 23, Dec. 24, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. No titles will be issued statewide from 8 p.m., Dec. 29, to the morning of Jan. 3.

All banks will be closed Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. Most will have regular hours on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. The branch of Minster Bank in Wagner’s in Minster will be open Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 until 1. The Mutual Federal Savings Bank branch in Kroger in Sidney and Chase Bank will be open Dec. 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and regular hours Dec. 31.

The U.S. post office will be closed Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. There will be no window service or mail delivery on those days.

Shelby County Libraries will be closed Dec. 24, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. They will be open Dec. 31 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The YMCA will be open Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve from 8 a.m. to noon and will be closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

The Ross Historical Center will be closed Dec. 24, Dec. 26 and Dec. 31. The art gallery at Gateway Arts Council will close at noon, Dec. 23, and reopen Jan. 3. The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County will be closed Dec. 23 through Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

FISH will be closed from Dec. 22 until Jan. 2. The Agape Distribution food pantry will be open Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to noon and will then be closed until Jan. 3.

Sidney pharmacies have also altered hours for the holidays:

CVS pharmacy will be closed Christmas Day, although the store will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The pharmacies in Walmart, Kroger and Walgreen’s will be open Chrismas Eve from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed Christmas Day; however, the Walgreen’s store will be open Christmas Eve from 8 a.m. to midnight and Christmas Day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. The pharmacies and stores will keep regular hours during the New Year holidays. Bunny’s Pharmacy will be open Dec. 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Dec. 24, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dec. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will resume regular hours Dec. 27. It will be closed Jan. 1 and open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jan. 2.

Sidney supermarkets also will change hours in celebration of the holidays:

Walmart will close Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. and open again at 5 a.m., Dec. 26. Kroger will close at 6 p.m., Dec. 24, and open again at 7 a.m., Dec. 26. Sidney Foodtown will be open Christmas Eve from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and New Year’s Eve from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. It will be closed Dec. 25 but open Jan. 1 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sav-A-Lot will close Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. and remain closed Christmas Day.

http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/Christmas-gift.pdf

By Patricia Ann Speelman [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.