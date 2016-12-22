Pumpkin rolls sold for those in need

Chairman of The We Care Fund of Jackson Center Ron Leininger, left to right, of Jackson Center, talks with Family Career Community Leaders of America members Katie Clark, 14, of Sidney, daughter of LaCresha and Jeff Clark, and Kennedy Jackson, 14, of rural Jackson Center, daughter of Stephanie and Anthony Jackson, about the pumpkin rolls they sold to raise money for The We Care Fund of Jackson Center. Leininger met the FCCLA member at Jackson Center School to accept the $530 the girls raised. Leininger said $480 of the money will go to pay the rent of a mother who would be evicted without it. The We Care Fund is set up to help those in Jackson Center and Jackson Township area who have fallen on hard times. It is based on the scripture from Matthew 25:31-40. These financial gifts of love are paid directly to the place owed. Things they help with include utilities, fuel and meals.

Chairman of The We Care Fund of Jackson Center Ron Leininger, left to right, of Jackson Center, talks with Family Career Community Leaders of America members Katie Clark, 14, of Sidney, daughter of LaCresha and Jeff Clark, and Kennedy Jackson, 14, of rural Jackson Center, daughter of Stephanie and Anthony Jackson, about the pumpkin rolls they sold to raise money for The We Care Fund of Jackson Center. Leininger met the FCCLA member at Jackson Center School to accept the $530 the girls raised. Leininger said $480 of the money will go to pay the rent of a mother who would be evicted without it. The We Care Fund is set up to help those in Jackson Center and Jackson Township area who have fallen on hard times. It is based on the scripture from Matthew 25:31-40. These financial gifts of love are paid directly to the place owed. Things they help with include utilities, fuel and meals. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_SDN122316WeCareFund.jpg Chairman of The We Care Fund of Jackson Center Ron Leininger, left to right, of Jackson Center, talks with Family Career Community Leaders of America members Katie Clark, 14, of Sidney, daughter of LaCresha and Jeff Clark, and Kennedy Jackson, 14, of rural Jackson Center, daughter of Stephanie and Anthony Jackson, about the pumpkin rolls they sold to raise money for The We Care Fund of Jackson Center. Leininger met the FCCLA member at Jackson Center School to accept the $530 the girls raised. Leininger said $480 of the money will go to pay the rent of a mother who would be evicted without it. The We Care Fund is set up to help those in Jackson Center and Jackson Township area who have fallen on hard times. It is based on the scripture from Matthew 25:31-40. These financial gifts of love are paid directly to the place owed. Things they help with include utilities, fuel and meals. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News