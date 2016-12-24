Out of the past

125 Years

December 24, 1891

On the seventh of November the State Board of Public Works enjoined James Faulder from operating his stone quarry, alleging he had encroached on state land and was weakening the banks of the canal. Subsequently the place was surveyed by the board. It was found Faulder had not touched the property of the state, and he could probably work the quarry a century without injury to the canal.

100 Years

December 24, 1916

H.E. Bennett, manager of the Bennett Packing Co. of this city, presented each of the employees of that company, the Oldham Bennett Realty Co., Citizens Ice, Coal and Supply Co., and the O.B. Transfer Co., with a large ham for Christmas in appreciation of their services.

———

The county commissioners have adopted a resolution providing for the paving with macadam of approximately five miles of county roads. The state will share half of the cost. Scheduled to be paved are: the Sidney-Wapakoneta Road from the north corporation of Anna, north a distance of one and three-quarters miles; Sidney-Urbana Pike, from Court Street bridge east a little over two miles; Piqua-St. Marys Pike, one mile south from the Big Four railroad.

75 Years

December 24, 1941

The Navy announced today that captured Wake Island by the Japanese is probable and disclosed that enemy submarines have shelled Palmyra and Johnston Islands in the mid-Pacific. In Washington, President Roosevelt and Prime Minister Churchill completed the formation of an allied war council.

———

Results of Sidney’s first Christmas out-of-doors decorating contest were announced today. In the religious category: 1st, A.N. Hemmert, 829 McKinley; 2nd, John Heckler, North Dixie; 3rd, Anthony Crown, 720 Spruce. Artistic classification: 1st, William B. Swonger, Bon Air; 2nd, B.J. Albers, Bon Air Drive; 3rd, Harry K. Forsyth, 520 North Ohio. Simple but effective category: 1st, Reuben Aschenbach, 851 E. Court; 2nd, D.J. McNell, 300 North Walnut; 3rd, Lester Curtner, 656 Fair Avenue.

50 Years

December 24, 1966

DALLAS – Jack Ruby is too ill from cancer to insure the accuracy of a lie detector test to prove he was not part of a conspiracy when he killed presidential assassin Lee Harvey Oswald.

———

Miss Deborah Crimm has been named to head a new contract interiors division of Johnson’s Furniture, Toledo. She will assist Charles R. Johnson, general manager, in giving special help for institutions, industry and business in styling offices and other interiors. Miss Crimm and her sister, Miss Rebecca Crimm, are visiting with their parents, Dr. and Mrs. H. Eugene Crimm for the Christmas holiday.

25 Years

December 24, 1991

Christmas Sketch: Santa Claus sets off to make his rounds the night before Christmas in this drawing by James Oliphant, a sophomore at Sidney High School. Today is Christmas Eve and tomorrow will be observed throughout the Christian world as Christmas Day.

———

Amy Grieshop and David Guillozet smile after being crowned queen and king of the Russia High School homecoming Friday night.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

