Quincy council holds final meeting of 2016

QUINCY — The final meeting of the village of Quincy Council was held Dec. 20, 2016. Discussion was held regarding the proposed CSX railroad communication tower. Nothing further has been received from the railroad concerning proceeding with construction.

However the Fiscal Officer stated that she had reviewed a webinar regarding the placement of such towers and new laws that limit village control at this time.

Financial matters were reviewed an a amended certificate was requested for receiving and paying the $8,900 maintenance work and financing the remaining balance to create a new Well No. 4 at Finfrock Park in the amount of $34,805.

The final result of the election held Nov. 8, 2016 regarding the Affordable Gas & Electric Aggregation was presented. The result was 153 yes and 63 no. This allows for the village residents to participate is purchasing electric at the best price if the resident want to be involved. The application to the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to approve this action has been started.

The village has decided to join the Ohio Municipal League and use a Grant Finding service at a rate of $50 per year membership.

A letter was received and presented to notify the village that the Ohio Department of transportation has removed state Route 235 from the 2017 Project list and it will be added to another year’s project.

Temporary Appropriations were presented and reviewed to allow the council to pay bills until the final appropriations are approved in January or February 2017.

A Village of Quincy handbook was presented for review and discussion by the council. This is a rough draft and additions, corrections, and deletions will be discussed prior to final approval.

A meeting of the Finance/Personnel Committee will be held Jan. 3, 2017, at 6:30 p.m. to review this issue and the regular Council meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers on Jan. 3, 2017.

A thank you was given to Pam Hickman and Amanda Carpenter for pulling the annual village of Christmas party for members of the Quincy Council and village employees. This is all personally funded and no village funds are used for the gathering.

It was determined that the village is looking for someone to clean and maintain the Quincy Community building. A job description has not been determined at this time. Council noted that some updates are needed at the building and should be considered when final 2017 Appropriations are considered.

The next regular meeting will be held Jan. 3, 2017, at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers. This will be the first meeting of the year and will be an organizational meeting to begin.