No one injured in fire

SIDNEY — No one was injured in a Christmas morning fire at 420 N. Wagner St.

Sidney firefighters responded to the residence at 9:59 a.m. when a report of a structure fire was received. The home is owned by Tom Martin. A local family was residing at the homework.

The occupants of the home were evacuated from the residence prior to the fire department’s arrival. A box alarm was called to recall all off duty fire personnel and mutual aid was received from Lockington Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they found smoke coming from the second floor and attic of the residence. Firefighters were able to contain the flames with multiple hoses and confirmed that all occupants and pets were out of the house. DP&L was called to the scene to secure utilities to the house.

Fire damage was contained to the second floor and attic area. The rest of the home received minimal smoke and water damage. Damage was estimated at $15,000 to the structure and $5,000 to the contents.

Firefighters were on the scene for approximately two hours to control, extinguish and investigate the fire.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Sidney Fire Investigation Unit. Preliminary investigation revealed the cause to be electrical in nature.

The family is being assisted by the American Red Cross.