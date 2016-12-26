Out of the past

125 Years

December 26, 1891

Another Christmas Day has been passed. The same smiling faces, light and happy hearts and that pleasant expectancy which makes the celebration of the Yuletide so endearing to a Christian people, made itself manifest. Various churches and Sunday schools celebrated the occasion with services suitable to the pleasure and elevation of the children. The churches, however, were not alone in doing reverence to the day. Our businessmen, almost without exception, closed their stores for a part of the day, thus allowing their clerks to enjoy themselves in a manner which suited them. Klute’s band never fails us and during the afternoon rendered several selections from different places on the square.

100 Years

December 26, 1916

Miss Vandora Ehrhardt’s guests for a slumber party last night were Misses Agnes Bayley, Elinor Boyer, Beulah Young, Lenora Flinn, Dorothy Loudenback, and Zelma Sargeant. Earlier in the evening, the guests were entertained at a theatre party. This morning a two-course breakfast was served.

75 Years

December 26, 1941

With such names as Joe Fox, now a member of the Bowling Green University varsity, Jacques Laughlin, Bernie Kerns and Bob Donkelaar in their lineup, the alumni team of Sidney High School will square off against the varsity on Friday night. A preliminary game will pit the “old timers,” who graduated before 1935, against the high school reserve quintet.

50 Years

December 26, 1966

Residents of the Sidney area will have an opportunity to test their skills in detecting counterfeit money at a display on exhibit this week and next at the Michigan Street branch of the First National Exchange Bank. Prepared by the Ohio Bankers Association, the exhibit features a collection of both counterfeit and legal U.S. currency ranging from $1 to $100 bills. The exhibit is both educational and entertaining, DeWeese said, and it has proved highly popular at the numerous banks where it has been shown throughout the state.

25 Years

December 26, 1991

CINCINNATI (AP) – The Cincinnati Bengals called a news conference for today, reportedly to announce that assistant coach David Shula, son of Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula, will be their new head coach. Shula would replace Sam Wyche, who left as head coach this week amid a controversy over his departure. Wyche said he was fired. The Bengals said he quit. Shula is the Bengals’ receivers coach. If he gets the job, it would be the first time that a father and son were head coaches in the NFL at the same time.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

