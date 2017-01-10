Bucio suspended from practicing law

COLUMBUS — Troy lawyer Christopher R. Bucio has been suspended from the practice of law.

The Ohio Supreme Court ordered the suspension on Monday citing his entering of a guilty plea to a felony charge in Shelby County Common Pleas Court on Nov. 30.

Bucio, 37, of Troy, a former partner of Roberts, Kelly & Bucio, LLP, (now called Roberts and Kelly) with several offices in the area, will be sentenced on one count of unauthorized use of property, a felony of the fourth-degree, on Jan. 20, at 1 p.m.

He was accused of taking farmland owned by a Shelby County woman as payment for her legal representation, selling the land and keeping all the proceeds.

He is facing up to 18 months in prison, a $5,000 fine, and a discretionary three years of probation, none of which is mandatory. The conditions of the plea include suggested probation because of his lack of prior record, and that the special prosecutor will not file or seek to file additional charges related to his representation of the woman, or the issues directly arising out of it which have been investigated.

According to the supreme court decision he will be suspended for an interim period and the matter will be referred to disciplinary counsel for investigation and the commencement of disciplinary proceedings.

By Alexandra Newman [email protected]

Reach this writer at 937-538-4825.