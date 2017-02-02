Attic fire

Sidney firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire Thursday afternoon at 746 Foraker Ave. Callers to dispatch reported flames coming out of the roof. A Sidney firefighter sprays water on the fire. Other departments were also dispatched to assist with the fire.
