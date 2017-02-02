Woman charged in kidnapping case enters not guilty plea

SIDNEY — A group arraignment was held Thursday morning in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Rachael Ellen Potter, 34, the woman accused of kidnapping and assaulting a person last week entered a not guilty plea.

Potter was charged with one count of kidnapping and one count of felonious assault. She is accused of restraining the 31-year-old victim and attempting to force her to perform oral sex. She is also accused of, with two others, kicking, punching and throwing a hard glass object at the victim and injecting her with a substance, causing serious physical harm to her.

When the grand jury handed up their indictment last week they also stated that Potter committed both offences with a sexual motivation.

Her bond was set at $100,000 and a no contact order with the victim was ordered.

Also appearing for arraignment was James Little, 49, of Sidney. He stood mute and a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf on one count of sexual battery. He was released on his own recognizance and a no contact order with the victim was ordered.

Mitchell Regula, 42, of Maplewood, entered a not guilty plea to two counts of domestic violence. His bond was continued from municipal court and a no contact order with the victim was ordered.

Derek Woodall, 20, of Wapakoneta, entered a not guilty plea on one count of trafficking in drugs, and one count of possessing criminal tools. His bond was continued.

Adam R. Bye, 24, of Taylor, Michigan, entered a not guilty plea on one count of trafficking in drugs and one count of possessing criminal tools. His bond was continued.

Jamshed Ali, 39, of Botkins, entered a not guilty plea on one count of receiving stolen property. His bond was continued.

Josh Roe, 29, of Sidney, entered a not guilty plea on one count of possession of drugs, and one count of possessing criminal tools. His bond was set at $2,500.

Tre Marqua Carey, 20, at large, entered a not guilty plea on one count of retaliation. He was given an own recognizance bond because he is being held on a previous charge which he hasn’t post bond on yet. A no contact order with the victim was ordered.

Danny Gates, 41, of Sidney, entered a not guilty plea on one count of forgery. He was released on his own recognizance.

Nicholas Leis Sr., 56, of Huber Heights, entered a not guilty plea on one count of receiving stolen property and one count of driving under suspension. His bond was set at $2,500.

Antonio Sanders, 25, at large, entered a not guilty plea on one count of burglary. His bond was set at $25,000 and a no contact order with the victim was ordered.

Choicie Davis, 22, of Sidney, entered a not guilty plea on one count of possession of drugs. She was released on her own recognizance.

Trevion Schutte, 20, entered a not guilty plea on one count of grand theft, and one count of vandalism. His bond was set at $10,000 and a no contact order with the victim was ordered.

Crystal D. Marlow, 39, of Sidney, entered a not guilty plea on one count of possession of drugs. Her bond was set at $2,500.

Billy Cox, 37, of Sidney, entered a not guilty plea on one count of possession of drugs and one count of possessing criminal tools. His bond was continued.

Brian Mader, 33, of Brandford, entered a not guilty plea on three counts of forgery. He was given an own recognizance bond because he was just sentenced to two years in prison in Miami County and also has charges pending against him in Darke and Mercer Counties.

James Blanks, 24, of Toledo, entered a not guilty plea on one count of grand theft. His bond was continued.

Bond set at $100,000

