Out of the past

125 Years Ago

Feb. 3, 1892

The progress made in the application of electricity is demonstrated by what is being done with clocks. The owner has nothing to do but let his clock hang on the wall and look at it and see the time of day. The clocks are not sold to customers, but the manufacturer retains ownership in them and rents them to the users.. Six of these clocks will soon be placed in Sidney to wit: at the Floretine Hotel, Wagner House, auditor’s office, Ben Amann’s saloon, Kah’s jewelry store and Amann’s jewelry store.

———

C.H. Dickas and W.J. Kinstle both desire to say that the resolution of the Board of Health does them an injustice and there is no just cause of complaint against the condition of the alley adjoining their premises.

100 Years Ago

Feb. 4, 1917

One of the worst blizzards that ever hit the city came on with all its fury Sunday morning and blasted away into the night. Gale-force winds of 40 miles per hour sent the thermometer dropping rapidly, down 30 degrees in two hours during the afternoon. The drop continued until it reached 10 degrees below zero this morning. Snow drifted on roads and on the railroad and traction line tracks, practically bringing transportation to a standstill.

———

President Wilson has made a move to range the moral force of all other neutral countries along with that of the United States in the interest of peace. He has suggested that all other neutrals join this country in breaking diplomatic relations with Germany.

75 Years Ago

Feb. 4, 1942

To cooperate with national and state request by both President Roosevelt and Governor Bricker, all offices in the Shelby county court house will go on “war time” starting Feb. 9. A resolution was adopted by the county commissioners today to set all clock’s ahead one hour. City service director Gould also announced that all city offices will move to “war time ”on Monday.

———

The fire loss in Sidney during the month of January was the lowest it has been in several years. Fire Chief Neal Waggoner reported today. The department answered 21 alarms during the month with a loss of $83 on buildings involved and $11 on contents.

50 Years Ago

Feb.4, 1967

Both State Sen Ted Gray and State Rep. Robert Netzley are optimistic over the chance of establishing a vocational high school in the Upper Valley area they serve.

———

A recently completed Fellowship Center will be dedicated at 11:30 A.M. Sunday at the United Missionary Church on Doering street in Sidney. The new center is valued at $6,000 and equipped with kitchen facilities. The center will serve recreational and social meeting needs.Church gifts and labor donated by church members made the center a reality.

25 Years Ago

Feb. 4, 1992

Approximately 2,500 people attended the three-day bait and tackle show held during the weekend at the Shelby County Fairground’s .This was the first year the show was hosted by the Shelby County Bassmasters”, said Carlton “Bummer” Umstead, secretary. Umstead orginated the event in 1988. “Last year the show drew a crowd of 1,000 people”.

———

The IUTIS Softball program gained a new future home Monday afternoon and it may soon be “lights out” an hour earlier at some local parks if a recommendation made by the Sidney Recreation Board is enacted. William Rudy, IUTIS president and Steve Ferree, past president, met with the Sidney Recreation Board to ask that the softball program be included in the city’s plans for the development of a four-diamond softball complex at Baumgardner Basin.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

