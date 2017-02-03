Fire causes $65,000 to structure, contents

SIDNEY — A structure fire which caused $65,000 to house and its contents has been rule accidental.

At 2:33 p.m. on Feb. 2, 2017, Sidney firefighters were dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 746 Foraker Ave., Sidney, Ohio. The structure is a two-story single-family residence. The home is owned and occupied by Anthony and Brittany Martin. Mrs. Martin and her infant child were home at the time of the incident.

During the response, it was confirmed by Sidney police officers on the scene that the occupants had evacuated the structure. A box alarm was called to recall all off-duty Sidney Fire Department personnel and mutual aid was received from Anna and Lockington Fire Departments for manpower.

When Sidney firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from eaves on all sides of the home. Firefighters battled the well involved attic fire for approximately 30 minutes before it was brought under control. Extensive salvage and overhaul operations were completed to protect the property of the residents. Vectren and DP&L were called to the scene to secure the utilities to the structure.

The home received fire, smoke and water damage to the attic and second floor of the structure. Damage was estimated at $45,000 to the structure and $20,000 to the contents. Firefighters were on the scene for approximately 2 ½ hours.

The cause of the fire has been determined by the Sidney/Shelby County Fire Investigation Unit to be accidental in nature.