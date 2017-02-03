Salvation Army exceeds goal

SIDNEY – As residents begin the new year, the holiday season of 2016 is but a wonderful memory for The Salvation Army. The memory is even more important for those who were touched by the work of the Salvation Army.

“We would like to thank you for helping us to touch the lives of so many this past Christmas. Personally, I was deeply moved as I saw each gift come through the doors and each dollar given in the red kettles,” said Lt. Chastity Hansen.

“Each gift represents love and compassion for neighbors you don’t even know. Without your generosity through giving a gift, or putting a donation in the kettles, or giving of time to help sort toys, pack boxes, or ring the bell, we could not have helped those who so desperately needed it to receive gifts and food to make their Christmas brighter. From the bottom of our hearts we thank you,” said Lt. Joseph Hansen.

This year the Salvation Army in Shelby County helped more than 160 families and 104 senior citizens. The organization also raised $62,000 through its Red Kettle effort which will help us assist families all year long.

“We are humbled and amazed at the generosity of the community which helps us to reach out to so many. It is people like you that make Sidney and Shelby County such a wonderful place to live and call home. We want to say how much we appreciate you and all you do to help us help others,” said the Hansens.

Operating locally for 130 years, The Salvation Army has relied upon its iconic kettle campaign since the 1890s. Donations to the kettles allow The Salvation Army to provide life-changing social services and other programs throughout the year. In Sidney and Shelby County, The Salvation Army provides an array of social services, including Emergency Food Assistance, After-School Programs, Emergency Disaster Services, Senior Services, and Christmas Assistance.

For more information on the organizations events, visit them on Facebook at The Sidney Salvation Army.