Faber receives government transparency award

COLUMBUS—State Rep. Keith Faber, R-Celina, 84th District, has received the Ohio Coalition for Open Government’s public service award for “achievement in public policy on open government.”

Faber was recognized for his work on Senate Bill 321, from last General Assembly, which creates Ohio’s first –ever statutory process to for settling public record disputes. Senate Bill 321 provides greater transparency and accessibility while also protecting public offices from expensive legal costs associated with the disputes.

“I am honored to receive this award from the Ohio Coalition for Open Government,” said Faber. “Transparency is incredibly important and I am glad we could work together on Senate Bill 321 to make public records more affordable and accessible for Ohioans.”

The award was presented by Dennis Hetzel, president and executive director of the Ohio Newspaper Association.

Ohio Treasure Josh Mandel also received the award for his OhioCheckbook.com website.

Dennis Hetzel, president and executive director of the Ohio Newspaper Association, presents Rep. Keith Faber with the Ohio Coalition for Open Government’s public service award for “achievement in public policy on open government.” http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DSC_0161.jpg Dennis Hetzel, president and executive director of the Ohio Newspaper Association, presents Rep. Keith Faber with the Ohio Coalition for Open Government’s public service award for “achievement in public policy on open government.”