On the agendas

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Monday at 6 p.m. at the board office.

Longfellow Elementary School Principal Fran Dembski, counselor Carla Kohler and occupational therapist Trish Hull will be making a presentation to the board. Brooke Fessler, director of curriculum, will discuss substitute recruitment and training program. Superintendent John Scheu and Sidney High School Principal will discuss the RCI student trip to India.

Other items on the agenda include donations to the Board/Administration Scholarship Fund; approval of a new clock and bell system at SHS; supplemental pay for John Michalos who has assumed additional responsibilities in the technology department; approve student fees for the Credit Flex program; accept the resignation of Emerson aide Diane Barber; employ various personnel for the district; approve a new course at SHS; and approve two overnight trips for the Academia Team.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a workshop session meeting on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

There will be a presentation introducing a new firefighter and the fire department’s annual report.

There will be a discussion on the adjustment of Port Jefferson’s sewer rates, downtown parking and on the 2017 budget meeting review schedule.

Council will review the upcoming Zoning Board/Planning Commission Agenda for Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, and review the prospective City Council Agenda items for the next 30 days.

In addition, council will also hold an executive session for a pending or imminent court action, the discipline of a public official/employee, to prepare for negotiations or bargaining sessions with public employees and to consider the purchase of property for public purposes.

Botkins Board of Education

BOTKINS — The Botkins School District Board of Education will meet Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 7 p.m. in the media center.

Casey Dietz will attend the meeting to discuss Cole Field. Other items on the agenda include the bell project, approval of bus routes and book fees, accepting a resignation, hiring personnel and approve a donation. An executive session is also planned.

Fairlawn Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Fairlawn Local Schools Board of Education will meet Thursday, Feb. 9, at 6:30 p.m. in Room 122 at the school.

The board will consider the proposed school calendar for the 2017-18 school year. An executive session will be held before discussing employment, awarding service contracts and accepting resignations.