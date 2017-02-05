GAC expands Spring Fling

SIDNEY — Gateway Arts Council (GAC) has announced its annual Spring Fling Fine Art Exhibit expand its competitions to include culinary and literary arts.

The event will be renamed the GAC Spring Arts Event and Juried Arts Competition.

“The name change recognizes the arts council’s plans to include other art genres in the spring event,” said Executive Director Ellen Keyes. “Along with our traditional visual arts competition and exhibit (Spring Fling), Gateway will add a culinary arts and literary arts competition. We felt the name of the event should reflect the additional art forms.”

The visual arts exhibit and competition will be unchanged. Fine artists from throughout western Ohio and eastern Indiana will be invited to enter works in drawing, watermedia, oil and acrylics, photography, 3-D and miscellaneous categories.

This year’s culinary arts competition will feature hor d’oeuvres. An entry will consist of two varieties of hors d’ oeuvres, with each serving 25. The hors d’ oeuvres should be appropriate for a party. The items should be tastefully arranged and garnished. The 2017 Culinary Arts Competition entries will be judged on presentation, portion size, creativity and ingredient compatibility, and flavor, taste, texture, and doneness.

The writing competition is open for literary works in short stories (fiction or nonfiction), essays, and/or narrative poetry. The literary works will be judged on originality, overall content, writing style and readability and flow.

Entry forms are available at the Gateway Arts Council offices or by calling 498-2787. Entries for all three competitions will be accepted through April 14.

First, second, and third place prizes will be awarded in each category. A best-of-show award in the visual arts competition will also be made. People’s Choice Award ribbons will be given in each genre.

Competition adds culinary, literary arts