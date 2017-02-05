Library to close for 2 weeks

SIDNEY — The Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., will be closed beginning Monday, Feb. 13.

It will re-open in approximately two weeks. The closing is due to ongoing construction and relocation of departments.

E-books, audio books, magazines, movies and music are available through the website: shelbyco.lib.oh.us. The five community locations will be open their regular hours.

Branch hours are Monday, 2 to 7 p.m.; Tuesday, 9 a.m. to noon; Wednesday, 2 to 7 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon.

Schedule changes will be posted on the library’s Facebook page and website.