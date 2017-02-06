Connection Point Church of God Pastor Alan Leach, of Sidney, talks during the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and County Volunteer Appreciation Dinner held at the Bridge Thursday, Feb. 2. Leach called the volunteers “a blessing to this community.” He encouraged them to share themselves with the kids they spend time with. He also told them “don’t be afraid to share difficult experiences” so the kids can see that adversity can be worked through and that there is hope. A cake with the words “Thank You” on it was served for desert.

Connection Point Church of God Pastor Alan Leach, of Sidney, talks during the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and County Volunteer Appreciation Dinner held at the Bridge Thursday, Feb. 2. Leach called the volunteers “a blessing to this community.” He encouraged them to share themselves with the kids they spend time with. He also told them “don’t be afraid to share difficult experiences” so the kids can see that adversity can be worked through and that there is hope. A cake with the words “Thank You” on it was served for desert. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_SDN020817BigBrothers.jpg Connection Point Church of God Pastor Alan Leach, of Sidney, talks during the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and County Volunteer Appreciation Dinner held at the Bridge Thursday, Feb. 2. Leach called the volunteers “a blessing to this community.” He encouraged them to share themselves with the kids they spend time with. He also told them “don’t be afraid to share difficult experiences” so the kids can see that adversity can be worked through and that there is hope. A cake with the words “Thank You” on it was served for desert. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News