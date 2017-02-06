Out of the past

125 Years Ago

Feb.6, 1892

Each afternoon and evening next week, Mile Addie’s troupe of Lady Glass Blowers, who played a successful engagement here eight years ago, will occupy a room in the Montanus block, east side of the public square. The admission will be 10 cents, your present free.

———

J.O. Amos delivered a lecture on “Mexico and the Mexicans” to the pupils of the Sidney High School last evening.

100 Years Ago

Feb. 6, 1917

The two teams to represent Sidney High School in the triangular debate to be held with Bellefontaine and Urbana on Mar. 9 have been selected. The affirmative team, selected after a preliminary debate, will be composed of Wesley Thompson, captain, Alvah Grosevenor, John Haromony, with Othel Green as alternate. The negative team includes, Raymond Love, captain; Foster Wilson , Martin McVay, with James Beaman as alternate.

———

Mrs. R.E. McCain was elected president of the Bible Department of the Women’s Club, when the group met yesterday with Mrs. C.S. Laughlin, Mrs. Ira D. Killan was named vice-president, and Mrs. F.S. Foster, secretary treasurer.

75 Years Ago

Feb. 6, 1942

A meeting of the Old Timers Club of the Monarch Machine Tool Co. was held last evening at the Hotel Wagner. The organization was formed several years ago by employees who have been associated with Monarch for 25 years or more. There were thirty five members present at the dinner meeting.

———

H.R. Taubken of Washington D.C. , a former superintendent of the Shelby County Schools, has resigned his duties as chief steward of the Federal penitentiary system, and enlisted in the U.S. Navy as chief assistant pharmacist. He will be located at present in Washington. Taubken is a native of the Botkins area.

50 Years Ago

Feb. 6, 1967

A former Sidney resident, T-Sgt Thomas Miller, was in the Air Force Band which participated in recent burial services for astronaut Virgil {Gus} Grissom at Arlington National Cemetery. Miller, son of Harold Miller of Vandalia is a Sidney High School graduate.

———

The Shelby County Veterans Organization elected Vernon Frey of Fort Loramie as president at a recent meeting at the Heiland Post north of Anna. Other officers are Francis Goubeaux, vice president, and Virgil Weissinger, treasurer. A secretary is to be appointed.

25 Years Ago

Feb. 6, 1992

A Sidney High School freshman will be featured soloist this Sunday when the song. “There is No Time Like the Present” is aired on WHIO-TV (Channel 7) at 7:30 a.m. Pamela Thrower, 15, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lane Thrower sang the song during the performance of”Live It To The Max” by the New Generation Players at Shiloh United Church of Christ in Dayton. The New Generation Players is an interdenominational performing arts group for young people ages 7 to 18, traveled to Dayton during the 1991 summer season. They also performed throughout Shelby and Miami counties as well as various churches, fairs, malls, and festivals.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

