Gas leak closes intersection

Sidney firefighters walk around Frisch’s Monday, Feb. 6 at 5:30 p.m. where reportedly a rogue car tire came slamming into the restaurant’s gas meter causing a gas leak. The Vandemark Road and Michigan Street intersection was closed off as they worked to stop the leak. The strong smell of gas could be detected a block from the restaurant. The intersection is now open again. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_SDN020717GasLeak.jpg Sidney firefighters walk around Frisch’s Monday, Feb. 6 at 5:30 p.m. where reportedly a rogue car tire came slamming into the restaurant’s gas meter causing a gas leak. The Vandemark Road and Michigan Street intersection was closed off as they worked to stop the leak. The strong smell of gas could be detected a block from the restaurant. The intersection is now open again. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News