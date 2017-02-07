It’s playtime

Working on a playhouse at Fort Loramie High School are, left to right, Trevon Smith, 14, grandson of Earl and Thelma Smith, Mark Seger, 15, son of Janice and Ken Seger, and Blake Holthaus, 15, all of Fort Loramie, son of Ted and Beth Holthaus. The playhouse is a project for their construction class taught by Kyle Stager. The playhouse will have swings and a slide when it is completed. It is being purchased by Sandy Hickman who is paying only for the cost of materials and a pizza party for the students when they finish it.

Working on a playhouse at Fort Loramie High School are, left to right, Trevon Smith, 14, grandson of Earl and Thelma Smith, Mark Seger, 15, son of Janice and Ken Seger, and Blake Holthaus, 15, all of Fort Loramie, son of Ted and Beth Holthaus. The playhouse is a project for their construction class taught by Kyle Stager. The playhouse will have swings and a slide when it is completed. It is being purchased by Sandy Hickman who is paying only for the cost of materials and a pizza party for the students when they finish it. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_SDN020817playhouse.jpg Working on a playhouse at Fort Loramie High School are, left to right, Trevon Smith, 14, grandson of Earl and Thelma Smith, Mark Seger, 15, son of Janice and Ken Seger, and Blake Holthaus, 15, all of Fort Loramie, son of Ted and Beth Holthaus. The playhouse is a project for their construction class taught by Kyle Stager. The playhouse will have swings and a slide when it is completed. It is being purchased by Sandy Hickman who is paying only for the cost of materials and a pizza party for the students when they finish it. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News