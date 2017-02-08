Out of the past

125 years Ago

Feb. 8, 1892

A petition from the farmers in Turtle Creek Township will be presented to council on the last Monday of this month, asking that a market place be established in Sidney for the sale of country produce.

———

Judge Rebstock, the popular probate judge of this county, has been honored with the appointment of lieutenant-colonel and aid-de-camp on the staff of General S.S. Yoder, commander-in-chief of the U.V.U. for the United States.

———

The farmer’s institute established the fact that the hardest thing to raise on a farm is money.

100 Years Ago

Feb. 8, 1917

The horse race this afternoon between S.O. Simes “Dan T” and Homer Kaufman’s ‘Tinklebond” was declared a tie. The race was run on the paved road south of Sidney and was a half-mile dash. Jack Mills drove “Dan T” and Kaufman drove his own horse. G.E. Cyphers and Charles Elchel acted as starters, and J.B. Edgar and George Bush as judges.

———

Dr. Snyder, who is convalescing from a serious illness, has taken into partnership Dr. Taylor Davidson, of Lewisville. He is a graduate of the Ohio State Dental College and has be engaged in dentistry in Lewisville.. The new firm will be known as Tyler and Davidson.

75 Years Ago

Feb. 8, 1942

Although production and shipment of lathes by Monarch Machine Tool Co. more than doubled in 1941 over the previous year, the imperative need for Machine Tools will see an even greater production rate in 1942. W.E. Whipp, president, indicated today. In the annual report to shareholders, Whipp said the firm will lease $695,000 of machine tools from the Defense Plant Corp. to achieve an additional 65-1/2 per cent increase in production.

———

Postmaster William Swonger this morning warned local residents that all Defense Stamp chain letters are illegal and in direct violation of postal laws. Swonger added that the mails are still being used for this purpose despite earlier warnings.

50 Years Ago

Feb. 8, 1967

Miss Kay Katterhenry and Charles Rohr have been named to the dean’s list for the autumn quarter at the University of Cincinnati. To achieve the list a student must make a 3.4 grade average out of a possible 4 points. Miss Katterhenry is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Kattehenry and Mr. Rohr is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Vertess Rohr.

———

Ed Logue drove into Sidney on the coldest day of the year to accept a warm weather job. The Springfield resident accepted the position of pro manager of the Shelby Oaks Golf Course on Tuesday, after a round of discussion with local officials.

25 Years Ago

Feb. 8, 1992

“I look at it this way It’s hell if you do, and hell if you don’t” This is how Connie Mielke, a local Botkins hairdresser, describes the outcry that has surfaced since she spearheaded a consumer alert about the danger of using toilet bowl cleaner to remove rust from human hair. “I have been accused of trying to put other salons out of business, and of waging a vendetta against other hairdressers.”, she says. “These accusations are absolutely false.” I felt it was up to me to let people know how very dangerous this practice can be.” Toilet Bowl cleaner is designed to clean toilets, not human hair.. And what scares me to death is the fact that teen-agers are the ones who seem to be doing it.

http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-5.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org