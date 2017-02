SIDNEY — With the upcoming weather forecast provided by the National Weather Service, the Warming Center will be open at the Alpha Community Center located on 330 E. Court St. in Sidney, Ohio, Wednesday night, Feb. 8, at 6:30 p.m.

Please be advised that if there are no guests received by 9 p.m., on any evening, the Warming Center will close, and the Shelby County Sheriffs and Sidney Police Departments dispatch centers will be contacted to notify that the Warming Center is not open that night.