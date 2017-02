An English Tudor styled house in Botkins located at the intersection of State Street and Main Street looked like it could have come out of an old world fairy tale as snow covered its grounds Wednesday, Feb. 8. The house is owned by Ryun Mielke.

An English Tudor styled house in Botkins located at the intersection of State Street and Main Street looked like it could have come out of an old world fairy tale as snow covered its grounds Wednesday, Feb. 8. The house is owned by Ryun Mielke. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_SDN070917SnowHouse.jpg An English Tudor styled house in Botkins located at the intersection of State Street and Main Street looked like it could have come out of an old world fairy tale as snow covered its grounds Wednesday, Feb. 8. The house is owned by Ryun Mielke. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News