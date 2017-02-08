After winning the Sidney City Schools Citywide Spelling Bee Adith Joshua George, left, 12, son of George Ramayya and Glory George, walks over to second place winner Emily Birkemeier, 14, both of Sidney, daughter of Steven and Barbara Birkemeier. The third place winner, not pictured, was Kyla Rush from Northwood Elementary. Adith attends Holy Angels School and Emily attends Sidney Middle School. Adith spelled the word “Verdant” for the win. There was some brief drama when Adith was judged to have misspelled a word earlier in the competition but on review of a recording the judges determined he had spelled the word correctly.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News