Out of the past

125 Years Ago

Feb. 9, 1892

There will be a taffy pull at the home of George Wright on Oak Avenue, this evening. Everyone is invited to bring sugar and come.

———

The siphon water tank of the Big Four railway broke this morning, and in consequence, North street, between the railway and the canal, was flooded today.

———

The canal boat L.C. Cron, of Piqua which recently delivered several cargos of wood here, is sunk at her moorings near the Big Four railway bridge. The boat has seen its best days, and is of little value.

100 Years Ago

Feb. 9, 1917

Carl Rendien, who is a student at Case Technical School in Cleveland has been secured to teach physics and chemistry at Sidney High School for a few weeks, during the illness of Lewis Currier, who is confined to Miami Valley Hospital Dayton, with appendicitis.

———

Jesse C. Laughlin has completed the moving of his ice cream parlor and confectionery store to the newly remodeled Princehouse room on the south side of the public square, and will open for business at that location Saturday morning.

75 Years Ago

Feb. 9, 1942

Ralph Halliwill, of Findlay has assumed his new duties as manager of the Warner Capitol theatre in Sidney. He succeeds Paul Montavin who has been transferred to the State theatre in Lima.

———

The Young People’s class of Charity Chapel church will present ”A Crazy Mix-up” on Thursday evening in the Green township school auditorium . Members of the cast include: Elsie Lemmon, Thelma Middleton, Eileen Middleton, Marsha Moon, Williard Howell, Willard Baker, John Moore, Roger Clevenger, Greta Baker, and Lova Worthington, W.A. Gaver is director of the play.

50 Years Ago

Feb. 9, 1967

Harry Meyer, a member of Sidney Explorer Post 188, was one of 21 Boy Scouts from districts across the state reporting on scouting activities to Lt. Gov. John Brown in Columbus on Tuesday. Meyer, a son of Mr. and Mrs. Hugo Meyer was the representative of the Miami Valley council and made the report for the entire council. Meyer was accompanied to Columbus by his parents and Rodney Blake, Jr., the post advisor.

———

An event that normally occurs only once every six years occurred today at the Shelby county courthouse. A probate-juvenile court judge, was sworn in, this being Lieudell E. Bauer who is beginning his second term. The oath of office was administered to Judge Bauer by Attorney Blake, with members of the Bauer family looking on.

25 Years Ago

Feb. 9, 1992

Alex Haley, whose book “Roots”, the saga of an American family inspired people of all races to search for their ancestors, died today , an official said. He was 70. Haley, whose other works included “The Auto biography of Malcolm X”, died of a probable heart attack shortly after midnight. Haley won the Pulitzer Prize for “Roots”, a mix of painstakingly researched fact and imagined fictional detail tracing his ancestors back to a village in Gambia West Africa.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

