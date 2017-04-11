JC Council Oks funding for pool management

JACKSON CENTER — Funding for the village’s swimming pool management was approved during Monday night’s Jackson Center Village Council meeting.

Council adopted an ordinance authorizing certain adjustments in the 2017 annual appropriations of public funds during the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2017. Council moved $22,000.00 from a personal service designation to a contractual service dedication to help pay for the village swimming pool management contract.

After passing the ordinance, a resolution was then passed to authorize the fiscal officer to transfer the monies needed from the general fund to the pool operating fund to pay Dayton Pool Management for handling the business and maintenance affairs associated with running the village swimming pool. Dayton Pool management will be hiring all the staff needed for the operation of the pool and anyone interested in submitting an application for those positions can call the village office for more information on how to apply.

In other business Village Administrator Bruce Metz said progress was being made in efforts to upgrade the clarifiers at the village wastewater treatment plant. The clarifiers built in 1989 were in need of maintenance and repair. The two 142,000 gallon tanks are the last process used before wastewater is sterilized by ultraviolet light before being discharged from the plant. The tanks will be emptied one at a time, cleaned, and painted and the agitators and pumps on the bottom of the chambers rebuilt to insure proper performance.

Metz also shared information on the widening of a drive and the installation of a new stoplight at the entrance of the parking lot at Airstream Trailers Inc. on West Pike Street. After an increase in traffic that led to backups during the rush hours the village hired Choice one Engineering of Sidney to do a study to determine if a new traffic light was warranted to allow traffic to flow more safely. It was determined a light was needed so the village applied for help from ODOT (Ohio Department of Transportation) and partnered with Jobs Ohio, and Airstream to see the project through. The winning bid for the project was awarded to Shinn Brothers Construction of Celina. Their bid was $449,000.

Metz additionally reported that plans for the new two-story professional building to be constructed at the intersection of Pike and Main streets were moving along as planned. The new structure will offer for rent, a retail area on the street level and office spaces on the second floor. The building will be village owned and operated by the CIC (Community Improvement Corporation).

“This is something we have needed for a long time and will be a nice addition to our downtown area,” said Metz, “It will really spruce things up as well as being a real asset to local business and contributing to our local economy.”

Metz said he will attend the AMP (American Municipal Power) Solar Phase II Project Open House in Bowling Green on April 27. Attendees will tour a solar field like the one to be installed on a nine-acre parcel of land along Jerry Drive north of Airstream Trailers Inc. The solar field managed by AMP will produce 1.7 megawatts of electricity a third of which will go to the village and the residual power then transferred to the power grid. Accompanying Metz will be Councilman Larry Wahrer and Village Electrical Superintendent Dave Overman.

On April 21, the village will participate in a “Table-Top Exercise” presented by the Shelby County Emergency Management Agency (EMA). Along with the village Fire and Rescue, the school and several businesses including Airstream and Plastipak will participate in a mock emergency drill to determine weaknesses in their emergency management procedures.

“This is one area where we really want to have everything in order in the event we ever face a real village-wide emergency,” said Metz. “We have done these exercises in the past and found there are sometimes opportunities for improvement and we made the necessary adjustments.”

While discussing the attributes of safety, Councilwoman Leisha Elchert noted the new emergency radios for the fire department have arrived and were a great improvement over the old radios.

Council went into executive session for the purpose of discussing the employment of a public employee.

Work continues to widen the entrance and exit drive at Airstream Trailers Inc. and install a new traffic light on West Pike Street in Jackson Center to help with the traffic flow. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_A_MG_3175-JC.jpg Work continues to widen the entrance and exit drive at Airstream Trailers Inc. and install a new traffic light on West Pike Street in Jackson Center to help with the traffic flow. Matt Clayton | Sidney Daily News Soon this bathhouse at the Jackson Center Village Swimming Pool will be a hub of activity. Those wishing to apply for jobs at the pool this season can call the village office at 937-596-6314 for more information. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_A_MG_3181-JC-POOL.jpg Soon this bathhouse at the Jackson Center Village Swimming Pool will be a hub of activity. Those wishing to apply for jobs at the pool this season can call the village office at 937-596-6314 for more information. Matt Clayton | Sidney Daily News

By Matt Clayton For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.