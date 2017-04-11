Grogean named Firefighter of the Year

SIDNEY — Sidney Firefighter Jordan Grogean was honored as Sidney’s 2016 Firefighter of the Year at Monday’s Sidney City Council meeting.

Fire Chief Brad Jones, who presented the award to Grogean on Monday, said the firefighter has been with the Sidney Fire Department for over five years.

“Firefighter Grogean is clearly a credit to the department and an asset to the entire community,” Jones said.

The nomination came from Grogean’s peers as a result of his consistent top level performance, his cooperative attitude and high level of proficiency at emergency incidents, projection of a positive image of the department and for seeking ways to improve the delivery of departmental services.

Grogean’s performance on numerous occasions earned recognition from his supervisors for performing above his years of experience during incidents, having a positive attitude and his continual efforts to improve himself and the department.

Specific notable events occurred in January 2015, when he and other firefighters conducted ice rescue training for various volunteer fire departments; in July 2015, for his part in executing the “hands-on” extrication experience for the Governor’s Community Traffic Network of Shelby County members; and in the spring of 2016, when he helped in Swift Water Rescue training for the Piqua Fire Department.

Grogean is a graduate of Russia Local Schools, a certified paramedic, a member of the HazMat team, Technical Rescue Team (TRT), the Ohio Regional Strike 3 team and the Honor Guard. Within the fire department, he is also a member of the Fire, Health and Safety, HazMat, TRT and Pride and Ownership committees.

Grogean thanked his family and attending firefighters in the audience for their continued support. He and his wife Stacey have one daughter, Amelia, and reside in Russia.

Also on Monday night, Mayor Mike Barhorst also presented two proclamations in Sidney for Nation Public Safety Telecommunicators Week as April 9-15, 2017, and Altrusa International Day as April 11, 2017.

When honoring the telecommunicators, he said “Public safety telecommunicators of the city of Sidney Communications Center have contributed substantially to the apprehension of criminals, suppression of fires and treatment of those suffering injuries … each public safety telecommunicator has exhibited compassion, understanding and professionalism during the performance of their job in the past year.”

Barhorst also presented several members of the local Altrusa International Club with a Altrusa International Day proclamation, as 2017 marks the 100th anniversary for the global, non-profit organization. Barhorst said the community service organization makes communities better through leadership, partnership and service. He said the Sidney club focuses on literacy, by annually partnering with other organizations to hand out books to children and adults, donates to local charities and awards college scholarships.

In other business, council adopted an ordinance on the new purchasing card policy. Changes to the policy adds cardholders’ names, titles and credit limits within an included appendix, as this information may change over time.

An ordinance was introduced to council for an amendment on the biannual revision of the Waterwaste Treatment Plant surcharge rates for excessive loads. Rates for years 2017-2019 for total suspended solids/lb will increase to $0.60 from $0.319/lb, and for chemical oxygen demand/lb will increase to $0.214 from $0.119/lb. Wastewater Superintendent Barry Zerkle told council at the previous workshop session the rate increases reflect large plant changes and what is spent.

Council also adopted two resolutions for authorization for the city manager to enter into a 2017 Community Housing Impact and Preservation (CHIP) Program Partnership agreement with Shelby County; and to suspend the firearms and noise ordinances for the 1st Tennessee Infantry re-enactors during their spring drill at Brookside Park on April 22 and 23.

The CHIP program provides funding from a community-wide approach to improve affordable housing for people with low/moderate-income. Grant money has allowed Sidney and Shelby County to help provide private owner rehabilitations, home repairs, and tenant-based rental assistance for close to 20 years.

The 2017 CHIP grant application is due on May 5, so at the April 24 meeting city staff plans to bring forth a resolution for the city manager to submit the application to the Ohio Development Services Agency.

Parks and Recreation Director Duane Gaier said the noise ordinance suspension request is for preparation of the 2018 Civil War Living History Weekend to be held at Tawawa Park. He said the noise suspension will only apply to those participating in the re-enactment weekend.

Council member Steve Wagner asked if cannons would be present during the weekend. Gaier told him no cannons were planned for the encampment.

Vice Mayor Mardie Milligan asked if the neighbors had been notified of the upcoming event, and if recourse was available if it became too loud. Gaier pointed to previous experiences and didn’t believe there would be a problem with this small group of re-enactors. He also said he said he would have the Shelby County Historical Society contact the adjacent property owners.

Wagner reported 28 cats were gathered during the recent trap-neuter-release clinic held for feral cats.

Barhorst thanked volunteers of the Super Saturday Recycling Day event. He said 325 cars went through; final totals are still being calculated.

City Manager Mark Cundiff reminded the public that April 14 is the last day the city is accepting comment cards on the state Route 47 Improvement Project. After a brief discussion, council directed Cundiff to schedule a discussion of the gathered information for the May 8 council meeting.

Cundiff also reminded those present the winter yard waste collection will end this week. In observation of the holiday on Friday, those who normally have yard waste collected on Friday will have it collected on Thursday instead. He said city offices will be closed on Friday, April 14, in observation of Good Friday, but there will be no delay in the weekly trash collection. He also said spring hydrant flushing will being on Monday, April 17.

Sidney Fire Chief Brad Jones honored Sidney Firefighter Jordan Grogean with the 2016 Firefighter of the Year Award at Monday evening’s Sidney City Council meeting. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_FF.jpg Sidney Fire Chief Brad Jones honored Sidney Firefighter Jordan Grogean with the 2016 Firefighter of the Year Award at Monday evening’s Sidney City Council meeting. Courtesy photo Mayor Mike Barhorst presented Stacy Smith and Renee McDowell with the proclamation of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week in Sidney as April 9-15, 2017, at Monday’s council meeting. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Techs.jpg Mayor Mike Barhorst presented Stacy Smith and Renee McDowell with the proclamation of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week in Sidney as April 9-15, 2017, at Monday’s council meeting. Courtesy photo

By Sheryl Roadcap [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.