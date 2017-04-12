Out of the past

125 years

Wednesday, April 12, 1892

The dining hall privileges of the next fair have been awarded to the women of the M.E. Church. As they have been very successful in all kinds of ventures heretofore. It may be assumed that hotel of the 33rd fair will be well managed and that all guests will be satisfied with the table accommodations.

100 years

Wednesday, April 12, 1917

William McCorkle, who resides at Hardin, escaped injury yesterday afternoon when he started to drive his carriage across the Big Four tracks at Hardin station. An eastbound passenger train struck the horse, killing it instantly, and tore the shafts from the buggy, but the vehicle was not otherwise damaged. Mr. McCorkle was not injured and remained sitting in the buggy on the south side of the tracks.

———

Four men were placed on guard duty at the D.T. & I. railroad bridge at Quincy this week.

———

Chief of Police O’Leary and Sheriff Burns have received a notice from Attorney General T.W. Gregory advising that all alien enemies must turn in any firearms, weapon or implement of war. Any alien enemy who fails to surrender such articles within 24 hours after public notice is to be subject to summarily arrest.

75 years

Wednesday, April 12, 1942

An appeal for all Sidney and Shelby County men and women who have some available time and wish to work for pay to register at the U.S. Employment office in the Monumental building was made today by E.M. Seving, local manager. Seving noted that there are numerous ways in which individuals with some spare time can aid in the present war effort.

———

The three-act comedy “Coveralls” will be presented by members of the senior class at Jackson Center High School tomorrow evening in the school auditorium. Members of the cast are: Ray Leininger, Ruth Evelyn Pence, Robert Weissinger, Evelyn Regula, John Heintz, Junior Hostetler, Margaret Miars, Betty Gross, Doris Christler, Norma Klopfenstein, and Robert Sailor.

50 years

Wednesday, April 12, 1967

A snowball of approval of plans for the proposed Upper Miami Valley Joint Vocational School continued to roll today as three more local boards adopted favorable resolutions. The three additional school districts are Tipp City, West Milton and Bethel, all of Miami County. Earlier, Fairlawn and Anna boards in Shelby County had passed similar resolutions, with Fairlawn being the first to record its position.

25 years

Wednesday, April 12, 1992

FORT LORAMIE – Prom king and queen candidates have been announced for the Fort Loramie High School junior-senior prom, which will be held Friday night. Vying for the title of prom king are: James Meyer, Daniel Seger, and Chad Wray. Candidates for 1992 prom queen are: Alys Glass, Karla Rethman and Danielle Schafer. Crowning the 1992 king and queen will be the 1991 royalty, Jason Gaerke and Jill Kemper.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

