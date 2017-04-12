Casey’s General Store prepares to open

Tammy Bollheimer, of Ansonia, gets the cash register going at the new Casey’s General Store in Fort Loramie Wednesday, April 12. The new gas station will have its grand opening April 20. The store will sell pizza, subs, wraps, donuts and bread all made on site. Customers pick what they want on their sub. The gas station is located at the intersection of State Route 705 and Canal Street.

An outside look at the new Casey’s General Store.