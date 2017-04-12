Sidney man allegedly uses heroin in Piqua Walmart bathroom

PIQUA — A Sidney man was arraigned this week after allegedly using heroin in the Piqua Walmart bathroom last week.

Gregory S. Murray, 39, was charged with fifth-degree felony possession of drugs and second-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument in connection with this incident.

According to Piqua police reports, a man had been lying on the bathroom floor inside the Piqua Walmart, located at 1300 E. Ash St., for approximately an hour before walking out and getting onto his motorcycle on Friday at approximately 8 p.m.

Upon arrival, an officer located Murray and noted that he appeared like he was going to pass out. The officer also witnessed Murray reportedly throw a baggie and a syringe behind him. The officer collected those items after Murray was taken into custody. The baggie contained three capsules of suspected heroin and one empty capsule, according to Miami County Municipal Court records.

Murray then reportedly admitted to using heroin inside the store restroom at Walmart. According to court records, Murray “advised he only went into Walmart to shoot up and stated he did not leave anything in the bathroom.” He was charged and then incarcerated, spending the weekend in the Miami County Jail. Murray posted surety bond on Monday and was released.

A preliminary hearing for Murray is scheduled for April 19.

By Sam Wildow [email protected]

Reach Sam Wildow at [email protected] or (937) 451-3336

