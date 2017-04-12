POWER donates to book program

Amos Memorial Public Library Executive Director Susanne Cline, third from left, of Sidney, gives a tour of the new library addition to Women of POWER representatives, left to right, POWER Associate Amy West, POWER Chairs Shelly Ginter, of Maplewood, and Kim Doak, of Sidney. POWER is a United Way women’s initiative group that helps fund programs for women and children in the community. The POWER representatives presented Cline with a $1,000 check to help the library buy books for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program. The books are mailed out to children under 5 in Shelby County to encourage them to enjoy reading so they can be ready for kindergarten.

Amos Memorial Public Library Executive Director Susanne Cline, third from left, of Sidney, gives a tour of the new library addition to Women of POWER representatives, left to right, POWER Associate Amy West, POWER Chairs Shelly Ginter, of Maplewood, and Kim Doak, of Sidney. POWER is a United Way women’s initiative group that helps fund programs for women and children in the community. The POWER representatives presented Cline with a $1,000 check to help the library buy books for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program. The books are mailed out to children under 5 in Shelby County to encourage them to enjoy reading so they can be ready for kindergarten. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_SDN041317POWER.jpg Amos Memorial Public Library Executive Director Susanne Cline, third from left, of Sidney, gives a tour of the new library addition to Women of POWER representatives, left to right, POWER Associate Amy West, POWER Chairs Shelly Ginter, of Maplewood, and Kim Doak, of Sidney. POWER is a United Way women’s initiative group that helps fund programs for women and children in the community. The POWER representatives presented Cline with a $1,000 check to help the library buy books for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program. The books are mailed out to children under 5 in Shelby County to encourage them to enjoy reading so they can be ready for kindergarten. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News