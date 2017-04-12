Posted on by

Remembering an earthquake

,

Ohio Department of Natural Resources Seismologist Sara Kowalke, of Delaware, talks about the Anna earthquake of 1937 and what made it so bad during a program presented by the Anna District Historical Society in partnership with the Shelby County Genealogical Society and the Shelby County Historical Society in Anna Middle School, Tuesday, April 11. About 75 people attended the program.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Ohio Department of Natural Resources Seismologist Sara Kowalke, of Delaware, talks about the Anna earthquake of 1937 and what made it so bad during a program presented by the Anna District Historical Society in partnership with the Shelby County Genealogical Society and the Shelby County Historical Society in Anna Middle School, Tuesday, April 11. About 75 people attended the program.

Ohio Department of Natural Resources Seismologist Sara Kowalke, of Delaware, talks about the Anna earthquake of 1937 and what made it so bad during a program presented by the Anna District Historical Society in partnership with the Shelby County Genealogical Society and the Shelby County Historical Society in Anna Middle School, Tuesday, April 11. About 75 people attended the program.
http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_SDN041317Earthquake.jpgOhio Department of Natural Resources Seismologist Sara Kowalke, of Delaware, talks about the Anna earthquake of 1937 and what made it so bad during a program presented by the Anna District Historical Society in partnership with the Shelby County Genealogical Society and the Shelby County Historical Society in Anna Middle School, Tuesday, April 11. About 75 people attended the program. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

3:52 pm |    

Remembering an earthquake

Remembering an earthquake
3:18 pm |    

POWER donates to book program

POWER donates to book program
2:46 pm |    

Casey’s General Store prepares to open

Casey’s General Store prepares to open
comments powered by Disqus