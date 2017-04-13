Out of the past

125 years

Thursday, April 13, 1892

Philip Smith shipped three new steam engines this morning. They have been built at the Smith machine shop this spring. On Monday, he will ship a felloe bender to northern Alabama.

100 years

Thursday, April 13, 1917

Mr. Shoupp of the Mall theatre will run a special performance at the theater next Wednesday morning for the children of the children’s home. The picture is Marguerite Clark in “Snow White.” It will require eight automobiles to bring the children to the theater and return them. Those wishing to cooperate are asked to contact Mrs. Ollie Culbertson at the Probate Judge’s office.

———

Thirty-three charter members were signed when “The Rocketeers” completed their organization at a banquet honoring members of the Anna High School basketball team, held last evening in the cafeteria at the Anna school. Fred Elsass was elected president of the new group, with A.P. Wilt, vice president, and Tony Winner, secretary-treasurer.

75 years

Thursday, April 13, 1942

“Double Trouble” will be presented by members of the senior class at Perry High School tomorrow evening. The cast includes Kathleen Bowers, Louise Gillman, Mabel Harlamert, Irene Buckenroth, Ethel Ammon, Robert Bodenmiller, Gene Bartel, Ernest Herring, Marlin Harrod, Maxine Dibert, Jo Ann Elliott, Richard Tilton, Virginia Larger and Virginia Borland.

50 years

Thursday, April 13, 1967

Shelby County commissioners said today that they approved an animal claim for $90, filed by Alfred Schmitmeyer, Turtle Creek Township, for the loss of three ewes. The sheep were killing by roving dogs.

———

In a unique program, six Sidney residents were honored as Outstanding Citizens for 1966 by the Jaycees Thursday night at the high school. With more than 250 joining in the second annual affair, Mrs. Clyde Millhoff and Reuben Aschenbach were honored in the 61-and-over age group. Selected in the 41-to-60 category were Mrs. Bernard Santo and Ed Neuce; Mrs. Clyde Taylor and Tom Schlagetter were honored in the 21-to-40 grouping.

25 years

Thursday, April 13, 1992

HOUSTON – With the theme “Keeping the Dream Alive” the Houston High School junior-senior prom will be held Saturday from 8 to 11 p.mm. The following students have been chosen for the prom court: Suzette Ayers, Crystal Huntzinger, Leah Terry and Timothy Knouff, Matthew Smith and Ryan Wolaver.

———

Photo: Bill Cracker, portrayed by Fairlawn High School student Kenneth Huelskamp, 16, talks to Reno Sweeny, played by Jodi Putnam, 15, as show girls played by Mindy Gilfillen, 15, Amy Elliott, 18, and Amanda “Mandy” Stevenson, 13, look on in an early scene from the Broadway musical “Anything Goes,” which will be presented today and Saturday at the high school.

http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-8.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

