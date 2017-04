SIDNEY — The Shelby County Highway Department has closed Staley Road for a road widening project, according to County Engineer Bob Geuy.

Staley Road will be closed to traffic between state Route 274 and Lock Two Road for this work. Work hours will be daily from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., as weather permits. Staley Road will be reopened to traffic each evening and on weekends. Work is expected to last one month for the first phase of this project.