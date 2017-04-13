Living life in the fast lane

Eva Goubeaux, right, 11, of Houston, daughter of Chandra and Wes Goubeaux, wipes down a super stock car the Russia students race in soap box tournaments. Sitting behind her in a stock car is Laci Phlipot, 11, of Russia, daughter of Donna and Rob Phlipot. The school has two super stock cars and three stock cars. The soap box program is run by Russia Tech Ed teacher and school Tech Co-ordinator Marcus Petitjean. He has run the program for 5 years. On Friday, May 19, Petitjean will take 33 Russia fifth-graders to Akron to compete in the Soap Box Derby Gravity Racing Challenge: Stock Division. Three kids will be chosen to race the three stock cars they have. The rest of the kids will have a variety of jobs to help out with before, during and after the race. All 33 students will also be racing their own mini hand-sized cars at the event which they have been working on in class. Petitjean says Russia is the only school in the area that has a soap box derby program. The students adjust the speed of both the big cars and small ones by placing weights in different locations in the body.

